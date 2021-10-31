Wins by Jets and Steelers change AFC North division race

The scoop: Here’s the scenario: Tom Brady’s team has the ball with 1:24 left to play; his team has three timeouts and needs only a field goal to win. We all know the script, except that’s not what happened this time. Brady’s third turnover of the game and his second interception was returned 40 yards by P.J. Williams of the Saints to clinch it for New Orleans. The Saints have now won the last six regular season games with Tampa Bay. They won despite losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston with a knee injury early in the second quarter. Trevor Siemian took over and guided the Saints the rest of the way, throwing one touchdown pass for 16-7 halftime lead. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 23-7 deficit in the second half when he threw three of his four touchdown passes. Brian Johnson kicked his third field of the game to put New Orleans back in the lead, 29-27.