Wins by Jets and Steelers change AFC North division race

It took just two outcomes in Week 8 games on Sunday to rewrite the script in one of the National Football League divisional races.
A week ago, the Cincinnati Bengals suddenly became everybody’s favorite in the AFC North after their resounding win over the Ravens in Baltimore. While they were enjoying their bye week the Ravens had some good news.
Cincinnati’s almost incomprehensible loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium and Pittsburgh’s road victory at Cleveland in their divisional clash changed all that. The Jets’ win was unexpected because it came a week after an embarrassing 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots.
Now, the Ravens (5-2) are alone in first place again while Cincinnati is 5-3. Pittsburgh (4-3) is back in the race after three straight wins, only a half-game behind Cincinnati and Cleveland (4-4) is in last place with a divisional road game at Cincinnati on the schedule next Sunday.
Indianapolis, the only team that offered any challenge to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South where Houston and Jacksonville reside, lost a game it badly needed to stay in contention. Instead, the Colts (3-5) lost at home to the Titans (6-2) in overtime and are three games out of first place. It would have helped the Colts if that failed quarterback sneak by Josh Allen of the Bills two weeks ago had not failed.
The Titans are in good shape after three wins in a row wins over the Bills, Chiefs and Colts. However, they have a road game in L.A. against the Rams and a home game against the New Orleans Saints coming up.
A capsule look at the Week 8 games:
Game of the day
Titans 34, Colts 31, OT
The scoop: Indianapolis had its chance. The Colts owned a 14-0 first half lead and had two possessions in overtime before Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal to win it for Tennessee. Indy forced overtime on Jonathan Taylor’s 1-yard run and the extra point with 22 seconds left. That was after the Titans took the lead on a 2-yard return of an interception by rookie Elijah Molden of an ill-advised pass out of the end zone by Carson Wentz. Colts lost despite holding NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry to 68 yards in 28 attempts with a long gain of only nine.
Why the Titans won: Besides his pick-6, Wentz was intercepted by Kevin Byard to end the Colts’ last possession in overtime. Byard’s 14-yard return set up Tennessee at the Indianapolis 32.
Upset of the day
Jets 34, Bengals 31
The scoop: Jets, 10ø-point underdogs, twice came back from double-digits deficits to win on a 13-yard pass from Mike White to former Bills tight end Tyler Kroft with 3:45 to go. In his first NFL start, White became the first Jets quarterback to pass for 400 yards since Vinny Testaverde in 2000. White completed 37 of 45 for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start and caught a pass for a two-point conversion. He was intercepted twice and had to leave the game for a series in the third quarter when he was shaken up on a sack which drew a roughing-the-passer call on the Bengals’ Cam Sample. Veteran journeyman Josh Johnson replaced him and completed the drive to a field goal that tied the game at 17-17. A questionable unnecessary roughness penalty against Mike Hilton for leading with his helmet in tackling Ty Johnson of the Jets enabled New York to run out the last 1:53 of regulation.
Why the Jets won: Joe Burrow’s first down pass was intercepted at the Cincinnati 15 by another ex- Bill, Shaq Lawson, with 4:32 to go, setting up the winning touchdown.
Top attractions
Steelers 15, Browns 10
The scoop: Cleveland took a 10-3 lead on D’Ernest Johnson’s 10-yard run in the third quarter. Pittsburgh answered with touchdown drives of 78 and 83 yards, one ending in an 8-yard run by rookie Najee Harris and the other in a 2-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth. Pittsburgh kicker Chris Boswell was lost for the game after he was injured trying to pass the ball on a fake field goal play.
Why the Steelers won: They outgained Cleveland on the ground and sacked Baker Mayfield four times. They recovered a fumble by Jarvis Landry after his pass reception at the Pittsburgh 20.
Patriots 27, Chargers 24
The scoop: If you had written off New England you might be mistaken. A 26-yard interception return of a Justin Herbert pass by Adrian Phillips turned out to be the difference although the last of four Nick Folk field goals provided the final margin. Aside from Phillips’ pick-6 the only New England touchdown came on a 1-yard Damien Harris run which tied the game at 7 in the first quarter. Herbert passed for two Chargers touchdowns and Austin Ekeler ran for one.
Why the Patriots won: They picked off two Herbert passes and kept the Chargers out of the end zone for almost three full periods until there was only 40 seconds left in the game.
Saints 36, Buccaneers 27
The scoop: Here’s the scenario: Tom Brady’s team has the ball with 1:24 left to play; his team has three timeouts and needs only a field goal to win. We all know the script, except that’s not what happened this time. Brady’s third turnover of the game and his second interception was returned 40 yards by P.J. Williams of the Saints to clinch it for New Orleans. The Saints have now won the last six regular season games with Tampa Bay. They won despite losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston with a knee injury early in the second quarter. Trevor Siemian took over and guided the Saints the rest of the way, throwing one touchdown pass for 16-7 halftime lead. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 23-7 deficit in the second half when he threw three of his four touchdown passes. Brian Johnson kicked his third field of the game to put New Orleans back in the lead, 29-27.
Why the Saints won: Their defense sacked Brady three times, forcing one fumble and allowed only 71 rushing yards.
Best of the rest
Panthers 19, Falcons 13
The scoop: There were only two touchdowns in the game, one for each side. After trailing by one at halftime, Carolina scored the next 10 points on Zane Gonzalez’s fourth field goal of the game and a 6-yard run by rookie Chuba Hubbard. It was the second year in a row Atlanta lost at home to the NFC South rival Panthers. Sam Darnold started at quarterback for Carolina and passed for only 129 yards and no touchdowns before he left the game with a concussion. P.J. Walker replaced him and finished the drive that ended with Hubbard’s touchdown. Matt Ryan of the Falcons passed for only 146 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Why the Panthers won: They shut down Atlanta, allowing the Panthers only a field goal in its last six possessions.
49ers 33, Bears 22
The scoop: Jimmy Garoppolo of the Niners passed for no touchdowns but scored two of his team’s three rushing touchdowns from 2 and 5 yards. The latter came with 6:34 left after Justin Fields’ 22-yard run had brought Chicago to within a point, 23-22, with 9:32 to play. Chicago had a 13-9 lead at the half but was outscored 24-9 after that. Joey Slye of the 49ers kicked four field goals and Cairo Santos of Chicago booted three. Chicago had 176 rushing yards, 103 by rookie quarterback Fields
Why the 49ers won: Chicago scored on five of its eight possessions, unfortunately they were mostly field goals and an interception ended the last.
Eagles 44, Lions 6
The scoop: No hard luck this time for Detroit, the winless Lions turned in their weakest performance of the season against an opponent that looked beatable. Philadelphia scored on three of four first half drives for a 17-0 lead and all four second-half possessions. Jared Goff of the Lions completed 22 of 35 but for only 222 yards and no interceptions but no touchdowns.
Why the Eagles won: They rolled up 236 rushing yards, including 71 in seven carries by quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7
The scoop: Starting again in place of injured Russell Wilson, Seattle’s Geno Smith enjoyed the best game of his NFL career, running for one touchdown and passing for two to DK Metcalf in the victory. Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars attempted 54 passes but for only 238 yards and one touchdown. Travis Homer of the Seahawks returned an onside kick 44 yards for a touchdown with 1:43 left.
Why the Seahawks won: They limited the Jaguars and Lawrence to just 114 yards of offense the first three quarters while building a 24-0 lead.
Broncos 17, Washington 10
The scoop: Denver’s Melvin Gordon ran 7 yards for a touchdown with 4:27 left to cap a 63-yard drive after a 47-yard field goal try by Chris Blewitt, Washington’s new kicker, was blocked. Gordon scored the other Denver touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Terry Bridgewater to give his team a 10-3 lead at the half.
Why the Broncos won: They blocked two field goals, had two interceptions and sacked Taylor Heinicke five times.
Cowboys 20, Vikings 16
The scoop: With Dak Prescott inactive with a calf injury, Cooper Rush passed 5 yards to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left to win for Dallas after Greg Joseph's 24-yard field goal had put Minnesota in front with 2:51 left.
Why the Cowboys won: Heavy pass rush by their defense limited Kirk Cousins to 184 passing yards.
Dog of the day
Rams 38, Texans 22
The scoop: Houston made it seem competitive by scoring the last 22 points in the fourth quarter, but the Texans were outclassed all the way by the once-beaten Rams. Matthew Stafford passed for three L.A. touchdowns, completing 21 of 32 for 305 yards. He connected with NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp seven times for 115 yards and a touchdown. Ex-Bills receiver Robert Woods scored twice for the Rams, once on a 16-yard run.
Why the Rams won: They dominated physically, rushing for 165 yards and sacking Houston rookie Davis Mills five times.
News wire services contributed to this report.