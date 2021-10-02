Winnicki, Urban, O’Leary McQuaid X-C winners

Lancaster’s Zack Winnicki finished first and Clarence took the team honors in both the boys and girls varsity large schools races (AAA) in an impressive performance by Western New York runners on Saturday at the 56th McQuaid Invitational cross-country meet.
In addition, Kyle Urban, a senior from Alden, won the Boys A-1 (small schools) race and East Aurora freshman Emilia O’Leary was the girls AA (medium schools) winner while Southwestern and East Aurora took home team titles in the largest single-day secondary schools sports competition in the nation.
More than 6,000 runners from New York State, Pennsylvania and Ohio competed over the 3-mile course for varsity runners at Genesee Valley Park in Rochester on a 24-race program.
Winnicki, a senior, was clocked in 15:59.7 in his triumph over a field of 143. Clarence finished first in the boys team scoring with 69 points. Irondequoit was next with 91 points and Lancaster third with 123. A short time later Clarence added the girls AAA team title with 71 points with Orchard Park next with 99.
The first WNY runner in the girls AAA race was Noel Barlette of Orchard Park who ran second in 18:38.8. Kyleen Brady of Auburn was first in 18:06.5.
Right behind Barlette were OP teammates Jillian O’Rourke (fourth in 18:50.8) and Hannah Wierer (sixth in 19:15.6). Despite only 11 points from its three best finishers, the Quakers were outscored by a Clarence team with 9-10-13-14 and 17 points by Allison Chugh, Anna Ridge, Charlotte Costich, Lauren Dunn and Lily Wolfley.
Scoring for Clarence in its boys victory were Ryan Elibol (5), Will Reid (6), Jeff Zhang (7), Will Wisnoski (22) and Joe Ranalletta (29).
Urban, a two-time Section VI champion in Class C and Runner of the Year in a vote of Western New York coaches last year, turned in one of the fastest times of the day. He was clocked in 15 minutes, 28.6 seconds in a race with 317 runners. He finished 26.8 seconds ahead of Jacob Brink of Allegany-Limestone, who ran 15:55.4 for second place.
Fifth place by Nate Lewis (16:17.5) led Southwestern to its team title in Class A-1.
O’Leary, who won the Section VI Class B-2 run last fall at Bemus Point and was named state Runner of the Year among seventh and eighth graders, won her race in 17:58.4. She was 24 seconds faster than Trinity Wells of Newark.
Even with O’Leary’s first-place finish, East Aurora was unable to capture the class team title it won in 2019, the last time the McQuaid was held. However, coach Walt McLaughlin’s EA boys team won the boys AA team event by a huge martin over second-place General McLane of the Edinboro area of Pennsylvania.
Evan Owens, who helped the Blue Devils to a 16th Section VI team title last fall, led the East Aurora triumph, finishing fifth in 16:27.1. Ryan Zaff, Pierce Ticen, Owen Rung and Joe Chudy were other scorers for the winners.
Best finish in AA boys was second place by Brody Jones of Holland (16.07.5), running for the combined Pioneer team. Evan Castevetere of Iroquois was fourth in 16:20.2.
Maple Grove, led by Abby Brunenavs ninth place, was third in the A-2 girls race and seventh in the boys A-2 race. Lukas Baer led the Maple Grove boys team effort with a 10th place in 16:37.9. The best WNY finish was by Roan Kelly of Randolph, who was seventh in 16:34.5.
Angelina Napoleon of Allegany-Limestone had the best WNY finish in the girls A-1 race, taking third in 18:25.3. Kylie Bowman ran 18:48.5 for sixth place as she led Newfane to third in the team scoring. Gabriela Siren of Nichols was ninth in 19:51.6 and Lauren Wagner of Akron was 10th in 19:55.
Western New York has another grade school phenom to keep an eye on in Starpoint eighth-grader Shannon Zugelder, who was ninth in the Bob Bradley Premier race for girls in 18:49.6. It was an impressive showing because she finished one place in front of Amherst star, Mallory Grubb, a senior who was 10th in 18:56.6.
Nate Adams of Starpoint was the only Western New York runner entered in the Bob Bradley Premier race for boys. He finished 39th in 16:20.3. Connor Ackley of Davidson High in Hilliard, Ohio in the Columbus area won the boys premier race in 14:44.3, fastest time of the day among all runners.