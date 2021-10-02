Winnicki, Urban, O’Leary McQuaid X-C winners

Best finish in AA boys was second place by Brody Jones of Holland (16.07.5), running for the combined Pioneer team. Evan Castevetere of Iroquois was fourth in 16:20.2.

Maple Grove, led by Abby Brunenavs ninth place, was third in the A-2 girls race and seventh in the boys A-2 race. Lukas Baer led the Maple Grove boys team effort with a 10th place in 16:37.9. The best WNY finish was by Roan Kelly of Randolph, who was seventh in 16:34.5.

Angelina Napoleon of Allegany-Limestone had the best WNY finish in the girls A-1 race, taking third in 18:25.3. Kylie Bowman ran 18:48.5 for sixth place as she led Newfane to third in the team scoring. Gabriela Siren of Nichols was ninth in 19:51.6 and Lauren Wagner of Akron was 10th in 19:55.

Western New York has another grade school phenom to keep an eye on in Starpoint eighth-grader Shannon Zugelder, who was ninth in the Bob Bradley Premier race for girls in 18:49.6. It was an impressive showing because she finished one place in front of Amherst star, Mallory Grubb, a senior who was 10th in 18:56.6.

Nate Adams of Starpoint was the only Western New York runner entered in the Bob Bradley Premier race for boys. He finished 39th in 16:20.3. Connor Ackley of Davidson High in Hilliard, Ohio in the Columbus area won the boys premier race in 14:44.3, fastest time of the day among all runners.