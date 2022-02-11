Wilson girls basketball on cusp of 50 consecutive Niagara Orleans victories

For the better part of a decade, the Wilson girls basketball team hasn’t lost many Niagara-Orleans league games.
From February 2012 to January 2017, the program won 62 consecutive games. Shortly after that streak ended, another began.
Following Friday night's 42-23 victory at Newfane, the Lakewomen have won 49 in a row and have a chance at No. 50 on Saturday against Akron.
Wilson is 14-3 overall and 10-0 in league games with a week remaining in the regular season.
“I think we’re definitely a young team,” said senior Bella Lemke, the Lakewomen’s leading scorer at 16.3 points per game. “The way we’ve improved has been outstanding. We definitely work well together, and we have that tenacity that’s second to none. We’re really hard workers and it’s been great so far.”
At the helm of Wilson's continuing run is 14-year varsity coach Brian Baker. Under his leadership, the program has captured five Section VI titles and won the league in 11 of the last 13 seasons.
The program has been a fixture of consistency.
“Just the continuity in the program now, turning over personnel and being able to continue," Baker said about the lengthy win streak. "It’s just buying in. It’s great the JV kids I have in class now, they’re talking about one day being up on varsity and being able to cut the net down when they win the league and move on to sectionals.”
Both Lemke and teammate Peyton McInnis – second in scoring (8.8) and the leading rebounder (8.1) – were once those impressionable students aspiring to be on the varsity with a goal of continuing the legacy. They watched their predecessors stack up victories, laying the foundation for them to continue to keep building.
“Coming into this program, we knew we had to keep the winning going, and just keeping up the hard work and offseason work is very important,” said McInnis, one of three seniors on the roster. “It’s an honor just seeing everything and knowing I’m part of the program at a young age, I would’ve never believed it.”
Part of building and maintaining a program is talent, of course. Despite yearly roster turnover due to graduation, Baker makes sure he’s always prepping for the future. He does so by hosting youth basketball programs with his current players to train the possible future of Wilson basketball.
Another part of their success has been cohesiveness. The players care for each other, having grown up with each other and having been teammates in other sports. The bonds extend to the Wilson community.
“Our community has always been so supportive over sports," Lemke said. "They’ve always been there to cheer us on, even families that don’t have kids that attend the school anymore. They still come out and watch us play, it’s remarkable. People take time out of their day to come watch us and it means the world to us.”
Baker has been committed to showing his players beyond Wilson and Western New York. What he’s done on a yearly basis before the Covid-19 pandemic was travel across the country to visit notable college programs. While on campus, he and the team would take a tour and participate in a few games and clinics. As his players are becoming better basketball players, Baker is becoming a better coach by attending coaching seminars.
“I wanted to get these kids out there to see what else is out there,” Baker said. “I wanted them to see one day they can attend Louisville, Notre Dame and North Carolina. Just have them get out there and step away from the small community here. Let’s go to big-time colleges and see what opportunities are like for you.”
Baker’s office is a reminder of why he does the trips, with pictures of his team visiting Touchdown Jesus at Notre Dame and Carmichael Arena at North Carolina.
“I try to pay for the kids so they can get out and experience something besides their small little community,” he said. “Get out and just experience what a big-time college is like and show them that the basketball talent here is different, sometimes, when you go elsewhere. It’s been great and I wouldn’t want to change anything.”
Creating memories and maintaining a family atmosphere has built a culture that's help foster winning. Although the streak is nice, the takeaway for the players is much more significant.