Wilson girls basketball on cusp of 50 consecutive Niagara Orleans victories

Baker has been committed to showing his players beyond Wilson and Western New York. What he’s done on a yearly basis before the Covid-19 pandemic was travel across the country to visit notable college programs. While on campus, he and the team would take a tour and participate in a few games and clinics. As his players are becoming better basketball players, Baker is becoming a better coach by attending coaching seminars.

“I wanted to get these kids out there to see what else is out there,” Baker said. “I wanted them to see one day they can attend Louisville, Notre Dame and North Carolina. Just have them get out there and step away from the small community here. Let’s go to big-time colleges and see what opportunities are like for you.”

Baker’s office is a reminder of why he does the trips, with pictures of his team visiting Touchdown Jesus at Notre Dame and Carmichael Arena at North Carolina.

“I try to pay for the kids so they can get out and experience something besides their small little community,” he said. “Get out and just experience what a big-time college is like and show them that the basketball talent here is different, sometimes, when you go elsewhere. It’s been great and I wouldn’t want to change anything.”