Wilson football blanks Cleveland Hill

Tyler Yousett passed for three touchdowns to lead Wilson's 20-0 Section VI Federation victory at Cleveland Hill in their Class C North League football encounter on Saturday.

All three touchdown passes came on late downs and long-yardage situations. Yousett hit Chris Dispenza on a fourth-down throw for 12 yards to top off a 25-yard drive in the first quarter by the Lakemen.

The senior quarterback passed to Dispenza on a 16-yard play which came on third-and-goal with 45 seconds left in the second quarter.

The third score came on a third-and-15 screen pass for 28 yards to senior back Luke Atlas in the third quarter.

Cleveland Hill was unable to get its patented running attack into any kind rhythm against the Lakemen, who scored their third straight victory against their division rivals after falling to the regional champion Golden Eagles, 38-28, in 2018.

Wilson coach Bill Atlas knows how difficult a task it usually is keeping a rein on Cleveland Hill coach Glen Graham's power running game.