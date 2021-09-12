Tyler Yousett passed for three touchdowns to lead Wilson's 20-0 Section VI Federation victory at Cleveland Hill in their Class C North League football encounter on Saturday.
Wilson football blanks Cleveland Hill
All three touchdown passes came on late downs and long-yardage situations. Yousett hit Chris Dispenza on a fourth-down throw for 12 yards to top off a 25-yard drive in the first quarter by the Lakemen.
The senior quarterback passed to Dispenza on a 16-yard play which came on third-and-goal with 45 seconds left in the second quarter.
The third score came on a third-and-15 screen pass for 28 yards to senior back Luke Atlas in the third quarter.
Cleveland Hill was unable to get its patented running attack into any kind rhythm against the Lakemen, who scored their third straight victory against their division rivals after falling to the regional champion Golden Eagles, 38-28, in 2018.
Wilson coach Bill Atlas knows how difficult a task it usually is keeping a rein on Cleveland Hill coach Glen Graham's power running game.
"Super happy getting the shutout," Atlas said. "We had three quarters of a shutout last week against Lew-Port. Our defense is doing really well."
Atlas gave a lot of credit for that to coordinator Matt Faery, a former All-Western New York player for Wilson who played in college at Holy Cross.
Cleveland Hill had only 57 yards total offense, just four passing.
Senior linebacker Xavior Fitzgibbon led Wilson with 10 tackles. In addition to his two touchdowns, Dispenza made five tackles as a defensive back . And Atlas, besides his touchdown catch and run, had a 38-year interception return to put Wilson in position for its first touchdown late in the first quarter.
Yousett completed 10 of 19 passes for 133 yards with no interceptions. Atlas (13 carries) and Jayden Dietz (six carries) each netted 32 yards rushing.
Mason Branca, a holdover from Wilson's 2019 Class C Federation runner-up team, had four pass receptions for 48 yards. Dispenza had three catches for 42 yards. Ian Paul, called up from the junior varsity to kick, converted both of extra-point attempts after the first two Wilson touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Chase Williams rushed for 30 yards and junior tailback Larry Burgin had 22 on the ground for Cleveland Hill. The Golden Eagles were missing two starting linemen and a running back, Jey'Von Smith who was injured early in the Maryvale game last week.
"They definitely did a good job," Graham said of the Wilson defensive performance. "We were missing those guys but that's just one of those things. We were unable to compensate."
Giving up scores in long-yardage situations was a concern for Graham.
"They made some plays when we were in position to stop them and just didn't do it."
It was the Class C North league opener for each team. Wilson had won its nonleague first game over Lew-Port, 13-7, in Week 1 while Cleveland Hill defeated Cheektowaga rival Maryvale, 20-19, in a nonleaguer.
Cleve Hill will play at Tonawanda in a Class C North game on Thursday night. Wilson will draw a tough opponent in Class B Albion on Friday night in its next game.##