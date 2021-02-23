Williamsville South's Amari DeBerry named McDonald's All-American

In addition to impressive statistics, DeBerry has shown the passing skills and basketball IQ that make her an elite player. She routinely makes the correct basketball play, knowing when to pass out of a double or triple team and when to attack the basket. When given too much space, DeBerry made teams pay by draining a 3-pointer.

DeBerry also has improved her skills by playing for the Philadelphia Belles AAU program and taking part in a number of USA Basketball development opportunities.

"It's a wonderful accomplishment for Amari and we're so proud of her," Will South coach Kristin Dolan said.