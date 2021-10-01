Williamsville South uses takeaways to hand Hamburg its first loss

Drama almost didn’t happen, as Hamburg calmly shrugged off that mistake by grounding-and-pounding its way 80 yards to extend its lead to 22-13 on Heavern’s 3-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-goal play with 3:23 left in the third quarter.

But the door for a send-the-home-folks-happy ending became ajar 2 minutes later when Dewer scored on a 46-yard run and Max Voyer followed with the PAT kick to make it 22-20.

South forced a three-and-out and put together a nine-play drive that gave Voyer a chance to boot a 35-yard field goal for the lead midway through the fourth quarter. Voyer had plenty of leg on the kick but officials ruled it sailed wide left.

Another three-and-out by Hamburg resulted in great drive start for the Billies at Hamburg’s 39 but the drive stalled on a bad snap that resulted in loss of 6 yards and Dewer being stopped three yards shy of the first-down marker on a fourth-and-16 pass play.

But just as some folks started heading for the exits, Kruzicki pounced on a fumbled snap at Hamburg’s 36 with 4:30 left. Those fans did a 180, and the Billies gave them and the others who hung around the go-ahead touchdown they had been anticipating for most of the quarter – Zachery’s 6-yard TD on third-and-goal.