Williamsville South uses takeaways to hand Hamburg its first loss

Let the debate begin as to which second half takeaway proved to be the most important one for Williamsville South football during its homecoming victory Friday night over Class A South foe Hamburg.
First, there was Max Graves’ second pick six in as many games which provided the Billies with a much-needed jolt of energy as a 10-point deficit quickly was reduced to three.
Later, Caleb Kruzicki’s head’s up play of pouncing on a loose ball after a bad center-quarterback exchange gave South’s comeback hopes new life one play after the Billies had come up a few yards short of a fourth-down conversion. That fourth-quarter takeaway led to South’s go-ahead touchdown.
Lastly, there’s Jeremy Thompson’s interception with 13 seconds left in the end zone that repelled Hamburg for good, as Williamsville South knocked the Bulldogs from the ranks of the unbeaten by rallying for a 28-22 victory before a huge crowd at Williamsville’s District Field.
Graves finished with two touchdowns as he also caught a 4-yard touchdown late in the second quarter that trimmed Hamburg’s 16-0 lead. Senior running back Christian Dewer rushed 15 times for 180 yards and a touchdown and Nathaniel Zachery’s 6-yard touchdown run with 3 minutes, 43 seconds left gave South (3-2, 3-2) the lead for good.
“We had a few struggles in the first half. We came together in the second half with a better mentality,” Graves said. “I knew I had to spark my team. I saw the ball, and I was gone. … It was a great win for us. We fought hard.”
While folks can argue which takeaway was the most important one, there’s no debating that each turnover helped open the door the Billies needed to secure not just their third straight win but their second straight over a fellow Class A South playoff contender.
Williamsville South made plays late to secure victory last week at defending Class A champion South Park – including two pick sixes during the final 16 minutes.
The Billies made the key plays again against a Hamburg team that’s off to a phenomenal start. That included last week’s comeback win over Amherst in which the Bulldogs scored 30 points over the final 15-plus minutes to secure a 37-21 triumph.
Hamburg seemed like they were on their way to 5-0 by bolting to a 16-0 lead after holding South to zero points even though it moved the ball well during its first possession. Nolan Heavern’s 2-yard TD run to open the second quarter broke a scoreless tie. Heavern’s conversion pass to Jake Heldwein made it 8-0.
Heavern found Jack Coots from 22-yards out for Hamburg’s second touchdown. Another 2-point conversion made it 16-0 with 5:41 left in the second quarter.
South gave itself some life by marching for a touchdown before intermission with Graves’ TD capping a 60-yard drive.
Graves’ 73-yard interception return for a TD with 9:35 left in the third quarter provided a bigger boost for Williamsville South and set up the scenario of a potential dramatic finish.
Drama almost didn’t happen, as Hamburg calmly shrugged off that mistake by grounding-and-pounding its way 80 yards to extend its lead to 22-13 on Heavern’s 3-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-goal play with 3:23 left in the third quarter.
But the door for a send-the-home-folks-happy ending became ajar 2 minutes later when Dewer scored on a 46-yard run and Max Voyer followed with the PAT kick to make it 22-20.
South forced a three-and-out and put together a nine-play drive that gave Voyer a chance to boot a 35-yard field goal for the lead midway through the fourth quarter. Voyer had plenty of leg on the kick but officials ruled it sailed wide left.
Another three-and-out by Hamburg resulted in great drive start for the Billies at Hamburg’s 39 but the drive stalled on a bad snap that resulted in loss of 6 yards and Dewer being stopped three yards shy of the first-down marker on a fourth-and-16 pass play.
But just as some folks started heading for the exits, Kruzicki pounced on a fumbled snap at Hamburg’s 36 with 4:30 left. Those fans did a 180, and the Billies gave them and the others who hung around the go-ahead touchdown they had been anticipating for most of the quarter – Zachery’s 6-yard TD on third-and-goal.
“We just told our kids to hang in there,” South coach Kraig Kurzanski. “We handled adversity better in the second half. … We just kept at it. We think we’re a good team. … The brightest stars shine in the darkest of skies.”
Bennett beats Lancaster
Roughly 6 miles westbound on Main Street at All High Stadium, Bennett handed five-time defending Section VI Class AA champion Lancaster a rare in-season defeat as the Tigers pounced early and pulled away late for a 48-24 victory.
Dominac Allen rushed 18 times for 308 yards and three touchdowns. His 51-yard TD run with under 5 minutes left broke a 24-24 tie. Torey Anderson ran in one of his four 2-point conversions after that.
Noah Kimble came within a whisker of tying the game again for Lancaster but his fourth-down dash for the goal line in the final minute was stopped by freshman safety Noah McDuffie, who’s just called up from junior varsity, and Adrian Anderson.
Bennett scored the final 24 points – including 16 during a wild final minute in which the Tigers tried to run out the clock but had to run a third-down play from their 7. Allen took that handoff 93 yards for a TD. Jayden Lewis then returned an interception 61 yards 30 seconds later for Bennett’s final TD.
The Tigers (4-1, 3-1) bolted to a 24-0 first-quarter lead and the score stayed that way until Lancaster (4-1, 3-1) scored in the third quarter to start its own 24-point blitz to tie the game.
This was Bennett’s first win over Lancaster since 2018 (42-35 at All High).