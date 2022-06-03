Williamsville South edges rival Williamsville East for Section VI Class A softball crown; Depew wins Class B title

Those who showed up a little late for the Section VI Class A softball crossover championship on Thursday missed all the fun.

Williamsville South scored a run in the bottom of the first inning. It held up through the rest of the tense meeting of crosstown rivals, as the Billies defeated Williamsville East, 1-0. The game was played at Williamsville North High School.

“I knew when we jumped on them early that it was going to be a battle after that,” South coach Julie Murphy said.

“It was the kind of game that you’ve seen them so many times, you know what it’s going to be,” standout Gia Gangi of the Billies said. “It’s a matter of who is going to show up that day. I think we played our game, and we ended up winning.”

M.J. Martin was the first batter for South. She hit a soft fly ball down the right field line, which hit the ground and rolled away from right fielder Elise Elwood. Martin eventually wound up on third with a triple. After a foul out, Gangi singled to left, plating Martin.

From there, the scoreboard showed nothing but zeroes. The game became a pitcher’s duel between Gangi and East’s Jessica Westmiller. Gangi was brilliant, allowing only four hits – and never had more than one of them take place in an inning.

But that doesn’t mean it was easy. The Flames stranded runners in scoring position in four of the last five innings, as three of East’s hits were doubles. But Gangi was terrific in the clutch. East was 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position. She often took advantage of what looked like a slightly wide strike zone in recording six strikeouts.

“I liked the strike zone a lot,” she said. “I like to go to the corners, so I was taking advantage of that.”

Westmiller only gave up three hits overall, all in the first two innings. She retired the last 12 South batters. But the performance came up second-best on this particular day.

The two teams had to wait a day to play the game, thanks to a line of thunderstorms on Wednesday night that forced the postponement. That was a mixed blessing for Murphy.

“I’ve played in games where it rained on turf, and it’s no way to decide a game like this,” she said. “The downside is that I had another day to worry about this one.”

Williamsville South advanced to the Far West Regionals, which will be held Saturday against Webster-Schroeder of Section V at Grand Island High School. Murphy might sleep a little better about that game after hearing that Gangi will be ready to pitch for that one.

Class B

Depew’s win over Fredonia in the championship game sometimes looked more like a track meet than a softball game.

The Wildcats came out running right from the start of the contest, which was the second half of the double-header at Williamsville North. They ran – and hit and pitched – their way to a 6-2 win over Fredonia.

Depew constantly was looking to take the extra base throughout the contest. It was often too much for the Hillbillies to handle.

“We put a lot of time in the last couple of practices trying to execute the small-ball stuff – squeezes,” coach Dan Seelig said. “We were very aggressive. They made a couple of mistakes and it snowballed on them.”

“That what our coaches tell us – runs win the game,” catcher Mia Vanelli said. “That’s what we have to do – we have to put pressure on them on the base paths.”

The Wildcats set the tone in the bottom of the first. Natalie Witt reached on an error, and scored all the way from first on a double by Vannelli. Jordan Kanick singled Vanelli home. An out later, Kanick came all the way around to score on an infield error. That made it 3-0, as Depew made a powerful opening statement.

The aggressive baserunning was in full view in the third. Witt and Vannelli reached and then moved up on a wild pitch. When another wild pitch skipped to the backstop, Witt scored … and the toss to try to get her at the plate dribbled off the glove of pitcher Jordan Lucas. Vannelli continued running and scored to make it a 5-0 game.

“When you score early, you can be more aggressive. I talked about that before the game,” Seelig said.

In the fourth, Witt scored her third run of the game by hustling. She was on second when an infield error took place, and Witt just kept running around the third and beat the throw at the plate.

That was more than enough for Kanick. She opened the game with five scoreless innings. Fredonia finally broke through in the sixth, as Callie Daggett and Erin Schrantz scored on infield outs. But Kanick picked up the outs she needed to finish that inning, and then stranded a couple of runners to finish the win.

“The first couple of games of the season, we were rough defensively,” Vannelli said. “Then we made that change, and we’ve been unstoppable ever since.”

Vannelli was the offensive star for Depew. She reached base four times, with two hits and two walks while hitting third in the lineup. In other words, she was right in the middle of rallies throughout the game.

“She’s an unbelievable player,” Seelig said. “She’s only a sophomore. She was All-Western New York as a freshman. She’s a coach on the field. She even corrected me in the seventh inning when I thought the leadoff hitter was coming up. She said she was the second hitter.”

Now it’s on to the Far West Regionals, which will be held at Grand Island on Saturday afternoon. Wellsville will provide the opposition.