Williamsville North's Mammoliti steps down as football coach

Mike Mammoliti has had a memorable run as head coach of the Williamsville North football team.
But after nearly four decades of helping mold boys into men, including members of a certain signature football family, Mammoliti has decided it is time to hang up his coaching whistle.
North finds itself in need of a head coach for the first time since 2001 and just the fourth time in its history because Mammoliti believes it is time for someone new to be the face of the Spartans program.
“I enjoyed myself immensely,” Mammoliti said. “I don’t want to overstay my welcome. It’s been a great career. I just felt it was the right time for me. I’ve been a head coach for 20 years. Someone 20 years ago gave me a chance, so I think it’s time for me to return the favor and give someone else a chance.”
Mammoliti has actually been with North for 37 years as a coach as he spent the first 17 as an assistant.
During his time as head coach, he posted an 87-87 record (according to News records). He guided the Spartans to the state final in 2013 and numerous division titles during his tenure.
This past season during the Covid-19 pandemic was a tough one for a young North team, which finished 0-4 in rugged Class AA.
Mammoliti has had countless number of players come through the program who wound up playing in college. That includes the Gronkowski brothers – Dan, Rob, Chris and Glenn – who all have appeared in at least one NFL game.
“To say the least it was enjoyable,” Mammoliti said of coaching the Gronkowskis. “Extremely athletic kids. I think we always had a great respect for each other. They were easy to coach because they were so talented. They had such a great football IQ you didn’t have to tell them more than once.”
Mammoliti guided the Spartans to two Section VI finals – 2013 in Class A and 2017 in Class AA. They won the title in 2013 as an underdog. The Spartans did it by ending Sweet Home’s six-year reign as Section VI Class A champion, 21-12. The victory snapped the Panthers’ 69-game winning streak against section competition.
North followed that with a 23-20 comeback win over Section V champion Eastridge in the Far West Regional/state quarterfinal. The Spartans cruised to a 27-14 win over IV-Union-Endicott in the state semifinal before the run ended with a 36-7 loss to II-Queensbury at the Carrier Dome.
Though that Spartan team was an underdog, it still had eight future college players including future University at Buffalo Bulls Duke Wang and Pete and Nick Ames and Princeton-bound George Attea.
Mammoliti considers that postseason run/season one of the highlights of his coaching career.
“It’s every coach’s dream to have an opportunity to play in the state championship. It’s a career highlight,” he said.
Former North Athletic Director Steve Ferenczy said Mammoliti always placed the kids’ needs above anything else. Ferenczy also said Mammoliti worked hard at helping kids earn opportunities to play in college and called him the consummate professional.
“The respect he had from former players was evident every year when kids came back to see him and thank him for his work and efforts,” Ferenczy said. “He is a zero ego guy who takes pride in the accomplishments of his athletes.”
Mammoliti, who has taught at North for 35 years, graduated from Canisius High School in 1976. He attended UB, where he played football for the school during its time in Division III. He earned his Masters’ Degree at Canisius College.
Mammoliti does not plan to stick around as an assistant to help with the transition or seek a coaching gig somewhere else. He plans to retire from teaching Dec. 31.
“I’m in a good place,” He said. “I’m happy that I got the chance that I did.”