Williamsville North's Mammoliti steps down as football coach

Mike Mammoliti has had a memorable run as head coach of the Williamsville North football team.

But after nearly four decades of helping mold boys into men, including members of a certain signature football family, Mammoliti has decided it is time to hang up his coaching whistle.

North finds itself in need of a head coach for the first time since 2001 and just the fourth time in its history because Mammoliti believes it is time for someone new to be the face of the Spartans program.

“I enjoyed myself immensely,” Mammoliti said. “I don’t want to overstay my welcome. It’s been a great career. I just felt it was the right time for me. I’ve been a head coach for 20 years. Someone 20 years ago gave me a chance, so I think it’s time for me to return the favor and give someone else a chance.”

Mammoliti has actually been with North for 37 years as a coach as he spent the first 17 as an assistant.

During his time as head coach, he posted an 87-87 record (according to News records). He guided the Spartans to the state final in 2013 and numerous division titles during his tenure.

This past season during the Covid-19 pandemic was a tough one for a young North team, which finished 0-4 in rugged Class AA.