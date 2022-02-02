Williamsville native Eric Lux part of winning team in Rolex 24 at Daytona

Williamsville native Eric Lux could only stand in his team’s pit box and intensely watch as a long 24-hour grind came down to a dramatic final 15 minutes Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.
At that moment, Colton Herta was able to execute the winning pass and go on to take first place in the LMP2 class in the 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona for himself and his No. 81 DragonSpeed USA co-driving teammates that included Lux.
The Rolex event is one of the most prestigious sports car races in the world. The race was also the season opener for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, which will visit Watkins Glen International in June for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen.
Lux, 33, a sports car specialist who resides in Clarence, served as a co-driving teammate in the four-man DragonSpeed team, which also included ITT IndyCar Series drivers Herta, Pato O’Ward and Devlin DeFrancesco.
In endurance sports car competition, drivers take turns to split the duties during the race.
Herta was trailing the No. 8 Tower Motorsports entry being driven at the time by Louis Deletraz. Herta was able to catch his rival as they entered the Le Mans Chicane portion of the circuit while wrestling for the class lead as the checkered flag neared.
While side-by-side, Deletraz’s car veered through the grass and kept going. Herta’s ORECA-built entry was able to stay on the pavement as he grabbed a lead that he would not relinquish.
The race also involved four other classes. A total of 61 cars encompassed the overall race field, with Lux’s team placing fifth overall.
It marked Lux’s first Rolex 24 at Daytona victory in his 12th start in the event. It was a long time coming.
“I had a flood of emotions going on at that time,” Lux said of watching the conclusion. “I’ve been trying to win this race since 2005. This was my 12th attempt, and for it to happen in the 60th anniversary of this race and with DragonSpeed, which is owned by Elton Julian, an old teammate and good friend of mine, I couldn’t be more thrilled.”
Lux recalled almost winning the LMP2 class at the Rolex a year ago with DragonSpeed, only to suffer an oil leak with about three hours remaining. The mechanical misfortune relegated him and his 2021 teammates DeFrancesco, Fabian Schiller and Christopher Mies to third place.
Last weekend, the team had to overcome adversity again in the form of an early setback due to a faulty pit speed limiter button that resulted in drive-through penalties that saw them get three laps down.
Once a solution was found, the team rebounded, leading the race on several occasions and eventually leading 205 of the 751 laps the LMP2 class completed.
“It’s a tough position to be in when that’s how the race kicked off for us,” Lux said of the penalties. “We had some good opening race laps from all the drivers as we tried to figure out a work-around for the speed button.
“Once our engineers accomplished this, the race went a lot easier.”
DragonSpeed had a driver rotation strategy that Lux felt was key to the victory.
“I drove three different times in the race,” Lux said. “The first was a quad stint and the second was a triple, and the final stint was a double and I was done with my driving by about 2:30 Sunday morning.
“Devlin was done with his stints shorty after me. The goal was a different strategy than we had in previous years. We wanted to keep two fresh guys for the second half of the race.
“So we used Devlin up and myself up in the first half and kept Colton and Pato fresh for Sunday. We put them in here and there on Saturday to give them a taste and get their minds in the game. Come Sunday. they both put the hammer down for it.
“It came down to the final minutes of the race. We came in on the final stop and elected to put in fuel and put four new tires on it. Deletraz’s teams put fuel in, but no fresh tires, and it was down to the wire whether we would make it on fuel. It was the same for them.
“We were trying to manage fuel, yet push, and we caught them due to the fresh tires and Colton caught him (Deletraz) and did an unbelievable pass on them going into the Lemans Chicane. It was nerve-wracking.”
Lux relishes the victory.
“I’ve seen so many of these Rolex victories slip away on me,” Lux said. “In 2009, I was on a team that led the first 21 hours before the car lost an axle. I’ve had the hopes raised high and had it pulled from me in the final stages. So, seeing this victory finally come to fruition, I’m still speechless.
“It’s unbelievable to win this race considered the American Super Bowl of sports car racing.”
Lux is grateful for all the support he received from Western New York.
Unlike his teammates, who drive race cars for a living, Lux is a part-time campaigner who when not racing is employed at his family-owned Rembrandt Charms in Williamsville.