Williamsville native Eric Lux part of winning team in Rolex 24 at Daytona

Once a solution was found, the team rebounded, leading the race on several occasions and eventually leading 205 of the 751 laps the LMP2 class completed.

“It’s a tough position to be in when that’s how the race kicked off for us,” Lux said of the penalties. “We had some good opening race laps from all the drivers as we tried to figure out a work-around for the speed button.

“Once our engineers accomplished this, the race went a lot easier.”

DragonSpeed had a driver rotation strategy that Lux felt was key to the victory.

“I drove three different times in the race,” Lux said. “The first was a quad stint and the second was a triple, and the final stint was a double and I was done with my driving by about 2:30 Sunday morning.

“Devlin was done with his stints shorty after me. The goal was a different strategy than we had in previous years. We wanted to keep two fresh guys for the second half of the race.