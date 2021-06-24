Williamsville East softball's patience pays off in A-1; Iroquois wins thriller in A-2

The Williamsville East softball team only needed to exercise some patience in the final game of its season.
The hits – and the runs – were going to come.
It took a mere 44 years for the Lake Shore softball team to be on the top of the heap at the end of the season.
“We saw (Kenmore West pitcher Ella Valente) a couple times around and we really laid off the high stuff, and were able to see a pitch that we know we can drive,” Williamsville East shortstop Abbie Stellrecht said. “She brought it down, and we were able to get our pitch.”
The Flames sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the the fifth inning of an 11-0 win against Kenmore West in the Section VI Class A-1 championship game Thursday at Williamsville East. That came an inning after the Flames scored their first four runs, including a pair off wild pitches by Valente.
Williamsville East finished its season at 14-1, with its only loss coming to Section VI power, and the Flames' seniors went 82-10 in their careers, including winning the 2019 state championship.
“In the fifth, we had a couple runs and we didn’t settle,” said Stellrecht, who was 3 for 3 with an RBI. “We built on that lead and we were able to close it out. It was definitely important for us to be patient.”
The fourth- and fifth-inning breakthroughs came after the second-seeded Flames stranded six runners in the first three innings, including runners in scoring position in the first and third innings.
Williamsville East left the bases loaded in the first after Kenmore West second baseman Laura Cohn caught Summer Clark’s line drive, and Melissa Smith popped out to end the inning.
Then, in the bottom of the third, the Flames (18-2) stranded runners on second and third after Melissa Smith (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) flew out to center field; Kenmore West's Mariah Semple made a running catch to end the inning.
“It took us a couple innings to get into the groove of being patient,” said Clark, a Syracuse signee who struck out nine and allowed two hits. “But once Coach (Chris) Durr told us that, a few girls got walks and we knew we could do this. That’s what he kept telling us, ‘Be patient.’ And we were all like, 'yeah, we do need to be patient.' ”
Finally, the Flames broke the shutout in the fourth, and barely had to swing their bats.
After Valente walked in a run, Elise Elwood and Kiersten Smith scored on wild pitches. Then, with one out, Stellrecht’s single brought in Emily Wendt (2 for 2, 2 RBIs) and gave the Flames a 4-0 lead.
“We take it one inning at a time and we play it like its 0-0, every inning of the game,” Kenmore West coach Kim Leggett said. “That inning ended and we said, ‘it’s still 0-0 and we’re going to go out and fight, and we’ll see what happens.’ They didn’t quit, they never have quit, and that’s why we’re here.”
The loss ended a quick but impressive playoff run for the No. 4 Blue Devils, who entered the playoffs at 9-9, but knocked off crosstown rival Kenmore East in a quarterfinal, then beat top-seeded Grand Island in the semifinals.
“We’ve said from the beginning that we’re going to fight to the end and give ourselves the best chance to be successful,” Leggett said. “This last week and a half, we’ve really just turned it up, hitting our peak, and good things have happened because of it. They fight, and they don’t give up and they’re an incredible group.”
Iroquois wins A-2 title
Maggie Lenda allowed just two hits and helped Iroquois cap off its season by upsetting top-seeded Williamsville South 2-1 in the Class A-2 championship game Thursday at Williamsville South.
Lenda, a senior, struck out seven for the No. 2 Chiefs, who trailed the Billies 1-0 after three innings.
“Maggie had control on the mound and she was a dominant force out there,” Iroquois coach Aaron Vanderlip said. “She only had seven strikeouts, but they're such a good hitting team, and our defense picked up the rest.”
The Chiefs scored both runs in the fourth, the first when Marissa Czombel’s line drive to center field drove in Zoey Zienski. Then, Alexa Chiaramonte scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
“They got ahead early on us and we came back right away and answered the call,” Vanderlip said. “Our girls had no doubt in their minds. They got up, and that was the bottom of our order who got on base, and we were able to take care of our business and drive in some runs.”
In the seventh, Karlie Kasten’s catch thwarted a play that Vanderlip said would have been a multiple-base hit, and the Chiefs retired the next two batters to close the win.
“That took the wind out of their sails,” Vanderlip said. If they’d got the leadoff runner on, that would have been a different story.”