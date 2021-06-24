Williamsville East softball's patience pays off in A-1; Iroquois wins thriller in A-2

The Williamsville East softball team only needed to exercise some patience in the final game of its season.

The hits – and the runs – were going to come.

“We saw (Kenmore West pitcher Ella Valente) a couple times around and we really laid off the high stuff, and were able to see a pitch that we know we can drive,” Williamsville East shortstop Abbie Stellrecht said. “She brought it down, and we were able to get our pitch.”

The Flames sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the the fifth inning of an 11-0 win against Kenmore West in the Section VI Class A-1 championship game Thursday at Williamsville East. That came an inning after the Flames scored their first four runs, including a pair off wild pitches by Valente.

Williamsville East finished its season at 14-1, with its only loss coming to Section VI power, and the Flames' seniors went 82-10 in their careers, including winning the 2019 state championship.

“In the fifth, we had a couple runs and we didn’t settle,” said Stellrecht, who was 3 for 3 with an RBI. “We built on that lead and we were able to close it out. It was definitely important for us to be patient.”

