 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williamsville East girls soccer team cruises to victory at Amherst in season opener
0 comments

Williamsville East girls soccer team cruises to victory at Amherst in season opener

Support this work for $1 a month
Williamsville East at Amherst girls soccer (copy)

Williamsville East's new coach Paul Loweecey is surrounded by players near the bench during Thursday's season opener at Amherst.

 Robert Kirkham

Williamsville East wasted little time getting the jump on host Amherst, as the Flames scored thrice during the opening 12:17 and cruised to a 5-0 girls soccer triumph over their ECIC II rival Thursday night at Dimp Wagner Field.

Emma Scalione and Gianna Tuzzolino each recorded two goals and an assist to help Williamsville East win its season opener. Paige Krygier also scored, and Chloe Overhoff made 15 saves for the shutout.

The win is the first under acting coach Paul Loweecey, who just eight days earlier took the reins of the team.

“It was a good start,” he said. “We came out strong like I wanted, and we moved the ball pretty well. We were working on making all our plays connect. I liked how we were moving the ball.”

In case you missed it, Loweecey succeeds Chris Durr as coach. Durr, who guided the program to 391 wins and 10 Section VI titles in 27 seasons, was not appointed to the post by the Williamsville Schools Board of Education, even though he was recommended for the job.

Regardless, the Flames didn’t miss a beat under Loweecey.

Scalione scored just 1:35 into the contest off an assist from Tuzzolino. One minute, 45 seconds later, Scalione set up Tuzzolino to make it 2-0. Tuzzolino scored off an assist from Scarlett D’Amico to give the Flames a 3-0 lead heading into the intermission.

“It’s the start of the regular season back in the regular slot after the Covid year,” Loweecey said. “Through all the chaos that we had, we’re able to be our normal self and be our best (today).”

Williamsville East returns to action at home at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in a nonleaguer against Niagara Wheatfield.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants preview September 2nd

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News