Williamsville East girls soccer team cruises to victory at Amherst in season opener

Williamsville East wasted little time getting the jump on host Amherst, as the Flames scored thrice during the opening 12:17 and cruised to a 5-0 girls soccer triumph over their ECIC II rival Thursday night at Dimp Wagner Field.

Emma Scalione and Gianna Tuzzolino each recorded two goals and an assist to help Williamsville East win its season opener. Paige Krygier also scored, and Chloe Overhoff made 15 saves for the shutout.

The win is the first under acting coach Paul Loweecey, who just eight days earlier took the reins of the team.

“It was a good start,” he said. “We came out strong like I wanted, and we moved the ball pretty well. We were working on making all our plays connect. I liked how we were moving the ball.”

In case you missed it, Loweecey succeeds Chris Durr as coach. Durr, who guided the program to 391 wins and 10 Section VI titles in 27 seasons, was not appointed to the post by the Williamsville Schools Board of Education, even though he was recommended for the job.

Regardless, the Flames didn’t miss a beat under Loweecey.