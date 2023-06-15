A field of 7,011 runners from 235 companies took to Delaware Park on Thursday night for the 41st edition of the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Buffalo.

The field represented a 19% increase from last year’s total in the event that has been held annually since 1981 with the exception of the two events that were held virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

William Hilbert, representing Moog Space and Defense, won the men’s race, covering the 3.5-mile course in 17 minutes, 4 seconds. Hilbert is a former member of the track and cross country teams at the University at Buffalo and serves as a volunteer assistant coach with the Bulls.

James Dickinson, who won last month’s Buffalo Marathon, was second in 17:15. He also is a former UB runner and was representing ACV Auctions.

Robert Whitney, a former Cornell runner who is an associate engineer at Moog, was third in 19:10. Alex Simon was fourth in 19:15. Simon is a former Hutch Tech and Canisius College runner who is a data analyst at Erie County Medical Center. Former Niagara University runner Nick Orlowski, who is an assistant coach with the women’s track and field program for the Purple Eagles, was fifth in 19:16. He also was representing ACV Auctions.

Cassie Mae Woody won the women’s race in 21:12. Woody was fourth in the Buffalo Marathon, the top performance by a Buffalo runner. Woody was representing Excelsior Orthopaedics.

Lizzy Mahoney, representing the Jewish Community Center, was second in 23:06. Mahoney is a longtime competition in local races and has competed in the Boston Marathon. Livia Chase, representing Kaleida Health, was third in 23:21. Chase is a former runner at Starpoint and Canisius College.

Jenna Bierl, a physical therapist at Excelsior, was fourth in 23:25, and Jodie Lawson, an Ohio State graduate who works at General Mills, was fifth in 23:27.

The Buffalo event is part of a series in six continents, eight countries and 15 cities.

The 10 largest companies in terms of participation were: Moog (289 entrants), Buffalo Public Schools (232), Ingram Micro (183), Kaleida Health (163), Erie County Medical Center (158), HSBC (154), Citigroup (128), ACV (126), National Fuel (126), and Excelsior Orthopaedics (125).