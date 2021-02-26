Willamsville South's Amari DeBerry caps special week by netting 2,000 career points milestone

A McDonald's All-American honor and now another career milestone. All in a week’s worth for Williamsville South’s Amari DeBerry.
The achievements obviously took more than a seven-day stretch for the senior and University of Connecticut commit to attain, but breaking into the 2,000 career-points club capped a really memorable week.
DeBerry did it Friday night during Williamsville South’s 79-25 triumph over Williamsville East. Needing 13 points to become the 14th girl in Western New York history to score at least 2,000 career points, she finished with 25 and now has 2,012.
DeBerry is the program's all-time leading scorer.
"I'm glad that I could do it with some of the same girls that I've played with for a while," DeBerry said. "It was a team effort tonight. ... But I'm glad I could hit it. It felt pretty good."
DeBerry scored the milestone basket with 1:55 left in the second quarter on a layup.
"I got it from Marissa from the right wing and I did an up and under with my left hand," DeBerry said. "I just came in playing my game. I was pretty confident I would get it. I just came in focusing on using the team."
DeBerry, who will be presented a career ball with her final total at the end of the year, received balloons including a special silver 2K one to commemorate the achievement. She and her teammates spent time after the game taking photos before a special backdrop.
DeBerry's mom, who just Wednesday had a hip replacement, was in attendance along with her big sister and South alumnus Naomi.
On Tuesday, Amari became the first Western New York girls basketball player to earn McDonald's All-American – an honor bestowed upon just 24 players in the country. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no game this year. A virtual celebration is scheduled to honor those selected.
"We're just so excited," South coach Kristin Dolan said. "The girls and I have just been looking forward to this, and Amari has worked so hard. To be given the opportunity to play this season, at first it didn't look like it would be there for us. Now it's such a great accomplishment so we're happy for her."
WNY career girls leaders
1. Danielle Haskell, Franklinville 3,227 2020
2. Mckenna Maycock, Randolph 2,947 2015
3. Crystle Marion, St. Mary’s/Deaf 2,527 2012
4. Sam Kopp, Franklinville 2,420 2009
5. Marah Maycock, Randolph 2,326 2012
6. Joelle Connelly, Pioneer 2,300 2008
7. Olivia Schmidt, Holland 2,263 2016
8. Tawan Slaughter, Christian Cent. 2,256 2001