Willamsville South's Amari DeBerry caps special week by netting 2,000 career points milestone

A McDonald's All-American honor and now another career milestone. All in a week’s worth for Williamsville South’s Amari DeBerry.

The achievements obviously took more than a seven-day stretch for the senior and University of Connecticut commit to attain, but breaking into the 2,000 career-points club capped a really memorable week.

DeBerry did it Friday night during Williamsville South’s 79-25 triumph over Williamsville East. Needing 13 points to become the 14th girl in Western New York history to score at least 2,000 career points, she finished with 25 and now has 2,012.

DeBerry is the program's all-time leading scorer.

"I'm glad that I could do it with some of the same girls that I've played with for a while," DeBerry said. "It was a team effort tonight. ... But I'm glad I could hit it. It felt pretty good."

DeBerry scored the milestone basket with 1:55 left in the second quarter on a layup.

"I got it from Marissa from the right wing and I did an up and under with my left hand," DeBerry said. "I just came in playing my game. I was pretty confident I would get it. I just came in focusing on using the team."