“Wild” Bill Torrisi, a pioneer in the sport of stock car racing on dirt and asphalt circuits throughout Western New York and Southern Ontario, died Tuesday, his family said in a statement. He was 89.

Torrisi's driving career began in 1952 and spanned 57 years and he is a member of the Friends of Auto Racing (FOAR Score) Fan Club Hall of Fame.

Torrisi, of Pendleton, was also a longtime member of the Wendelville Fire Company and a veteran ice hockey referee.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share with you that double checkered flags have waved over FOAR Score Hall of Fame member and legendary racer William 'Wild' Bill Torrisi," the statement said. “He was always willing to share his wisdom, experience and advice with upcoming racers. Many became stars in their own driving careers.”

Torrisi was a frequent winner in races at many Western New York tracks, such as Ransomville, Holland, Lancaster and Buffalo’s Civic Stadium, which later became War Memorial Stadium. He won the Civic Stadium Modified championships in 1957 and '58 and holds virtually all the defunct track's records. He was the last stock car winner in Civic Stadium history.

Torrisi traced his beginnings in racing to a speeding ticket when he was 17.

"I had to go see the judge about the speeding ticket," he told The News in 1999. "That judge told me that if I wanted to go fast I should go down to Civic Stadium and go as fast as I want. He even said they pay you to go fast there. I took him literally, so I went. That's how it started."

Among the list of big-name racers whom Torrisi competed against were famous racing families such as the Allisons, Pettys, Jarretts and the Yarboroughs as well as drivers A.J. Foyt, Richie Evans, Jerry Cook and Geoff Bodine, among others.

Asked in 1999 why he was still racing at age 64, his simple yet true reply: “I’m still racing because I’m still having fun and love to race.” He would race for another 10 years.

Torrisi survived a scary accident in May 2009 that effectively led to the end of his long driving career. While going down the backstretch at Ransomville, Torrisi had his engine’s throttle stick open. Unable to slow down, his car went through the third turn wall and went airborne into the woods hitting trees. Despite the severity of the accident, Torrisi walked away uninjured.

Along with being inducted into the FOAR Score Hall of Fame, Torrisi was also awarded the FOAR Score Fan Club Dick Hammond Dedication to Auto Racing Award in 2008 in recognition of his over 50-year involvement in the sport.

Ransomville and Lancaster sent out messages of condolence late Tuesday.

Funeral arrangements are pending.