Wier, Potenza have plenty of fight left to lead East Aurora past City Honors in girls basketball

When Haley Potenza left Wednesday’s Section VI Class B-1 girls basketball semifinal with assistance from a trainer and teammate after hurting her knee late in the third quarter, things didn’t look too good for East Aurora.
But it turns out Potenza and the Blue Devils still had plenty in reserve to erase a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit and ruin City Honors’ dream of playing for a championship.
For the second year in a row, the Centaurs’ quest to reach the Section VI final fell short by one win. That’s because a physical, well-seasoned East Aurora crew featuring seven seniors refused to be denied, erasing a 10-point deficit by going on a 29-9 run during the final 4:56 to defeat the bracket’s top seed 58-48 at City Honors.
In a clash between the Buffalo News’ No. 2 and 3 small schools, senior Isabella Wier put the Blue Devils (13-3) on her back and sparked the rally by draining three 3-pointers and scoring 13 of her 14 points in the final quarter for the third-ranked outfit. Potenza, who returned to the game after banging knees in the lane and hearing a pop, led the winners with 24 points.
Fourth-seeded East Aurora will look to win its second Section VI title in three years Friday when it visits second-seeded Depew (15-2) at a time still to be determined.
“Bella Wier had a heck of a fourth quarter,” longtime East Aurora coach Gary Schutrum said. “She got us going. Haley just played her heart out from start to finish. She just played a tremendous basketball game.”
“That could have been our last game, and I didn’t want to go out that way because we weren’t playing how we (normally) play,” Wier said. “We changed our mentality and got into it.”
Potenza, who left the game in agonizing pain after knocking knees with another player during a drive in the paint, returned with 6:52 left just after Ava Purks had given City Honors a 39-29 lead. She and Wier lead the comeback charge.
Wier drained a three early in the run to make it five-point game. Later, Potenza pulled the Blue Devils within 40-38 with a 3-pointer. With the game tied at 40, a steal by Kate Rachwal led to the go-ahead 3-pointer by Wier with 3:14 left. Another miss by City Honors led to a transition layup by Potenza. She followed with another 3-pointer nearly a minute later to make it 48-40.
“We were so close pressing them, so close to steals early. … We just kept working and working it and things started going our way,” Schutrum said. “We started winning those 50-50 balls and it meant a world of difference. We got some easy buckets. We got some really good outside shots. They settled down a bit … and the defense was really good.”
“Everybody on this team plays such an important role,” Wier said. “I just hope we can do this in the title game.”
The season-ending loss for the second year in a row in the semifinals is the only blemish on City Honors’ record.
The News’ No. 2-ranked small school scrapped and clawed against a physical, athletic Devils crew that brought pressure defense the likes of which the Centaurs (15-1) hadn’t seen in Canisius Cup play during the season.
Despite East Aurora’s aggressive defense, City Honors led after each of the first three quarters. Also, the Centaurs came up with timely baskets to repel potential Blue Devils runs. The well ran dry during the final 6:52 as they hit just two field goals. East Aurora made steals, forced bad passes and also forced others not named Kyra Wood to take shots from City Honors.
Wood, the Temple-bound 6-foot-3 forward, finished with a game-high 28 points, attacking the basket, even while being triple teamed. She grabbed 16 rebounds in her final game as a Centaur. She also had six blocks.
It just wasn’t City Honors’ year.
“I think it just shows our lack of competitive schedule all year and not seeing this is kind of our where our weakness is,” Kristin Juergens said. "Again, it’s our lack of playing that kind of competition this year hurt us. … We’re used to playing with a lead, but they were relentless.”
The Centaurs originally had a tough nonleague schedule as a way of prepping them for the postseason. However, the pandemic changed that, with Buffalo Public Schools officials deciding to limit its boys and girls varsity basketball teams to playing a league schedule only as a way of preventing the spread of Covid-19.
Juergens said she asked brass to reconsider, as City Honors had a suitor who wanted to play a nonleague game late last week as additional preparation for the playoffs, but the Centaurs were denied permission.
"The last two years were unforgettable, a historic two seasons especially with everything we overcame," Wood said. "I'm really proud of my group and how they stepped up to the plate. We stepped up and gave it all we got. I couldn't be prouder."