Wier, Potenza have plenty of fight left to lead East Aurora past City Honors in girls basketball

“That could have been our last game, and I didn’t want to go out that way because we weren’t playing how we (normally) play,” Wier said. “We changed our mentality and got into it.”

Potenza, who left the game in agonizing pain after knocking knees with another player during a drive in the paint, returned with 6:52 left just after Ava Purks had given City Honors a 39-29 lead. She and Wier lead the comeback charge.

Wier drained a three early in the run to make it five-point game. Later, Potenza pulled the Blue Devils within 40-38 with a 3-pointer. With the game tied at 40, a steal by Kate Rachwal led to the go-ahead 3-pointer by Wier with 3:14 left. Another miss by City Honors led to a transition layup by Potenza. She followed with another 3-pointer nearly a minute later to make it 48-40.

“We were so close pressing them, so close to steals early. … We just kept working and working it and things started going our way,” Schutrum said. “We started winning those 50-50 balls and it meant a world of difference. We got some easy buckets. We got some really good outside shots. They settled down a bit … and the defense was really good.”

“Everybody on this team plays such an important role,” Wier said. “I just hope we can do this in the title game.”