Who's next for UB football? Possible candidates include assistants, St. Francis grad

Mark Alnutt is now in a spot to make his second major hire in the University at Buffalo athletic department.
This time, he’ll be hiring for one of the highest-profile and highest-paid jobs at UB.
Alnutt, UB’s fourth-year athletic director, said Friday in a video conference with reporters that he already has a list of potential candidates outlined to be the next UB football coach. He didn't disclose those candidates, but outlined his qualifiers for the job.
“When I talk about ‘a fit,’ I want someone that is a proven winner, someone that does it right, both on and off the field,” Alnutt said. “Someone that understands the unique dynamics of being a student-athlete in this day and age, and everything that’s associated with that. I want someone who understands Buffalo. Understands the challenges that we have here, as with any institution.
“Someone that understands the challenges that we face, on a daily basis, but also more importantly, someone that can really embrace and understand the opportunity that’s here and what we’ve been able to do in the last six, seven years, in terms of building this program to the national profile that it is now.”
Leipold replaces Les Miles, who coached for two seasons at Kansas. Kansas is expected to formally introduce Leipold as its head coach Monday morning.
That new hire will take over a program that Leipold built into one of the top-tier programs in the Mid-American Conference. The Bulls have been bowl-eligible in the last four seasons, have won two of the last three MAC East titles and earned a berth in the MAC championship game in 2018 and 2020, and have won back-to-back bowl games in 2019 and 2020.
Ideally, Alnutt wants to have a new football coach hired within the next two weeks, so that the coach can meet with players before they go home at the end of the semester. Also, offseason conditioning begins in June, which will include many of UB’s incoming freshmen.
UB will use a search firm to assist in the hiring process; UB used Parker Executive Search when it hired Jim Whitesell as its men’s basketball coach in the spring of 2019.
“We’re still in position to be an outstanding program,” Alnutt said. “Not just this year but in future years to come. The foundation’s been more than laid here, and we’ll move forward. We’ve began a national search and we’re going to cast a very wide net as we move forward.”
Here are some of the potential candidates who could be the next football coach at UB:
UB's recent success on the field and in player development has helped cultivate more professional prospects.
Local ties
Brian Polian, Notre Dame special teams coordinator: “Polian” is a name that’s synonymous with football in Western New York; Brian Polian is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Polian, the former Buffalo Bills’ general manager and former Indianapolis Colts president. Brian Polian is a 1993 St. Francis graduate who is in his second stint at Notre Dame, and has extensive head and assistant coaching experience in the last 24 years, including a stretch at UB from 2001 to 2003 as its running backs coach and special teams coordinator. He was the head coach at Nevada from 2013-16, compiling a 23-27 record.
Brent Pry, Penn State defensive coordinator: Pry played college football at UB before he sustained a career-ending injury. That injury, however, steered him into coaching in 1992, and since then, Pry has coached at the FBS, FCS and Division II levels. As part of Penn State’s staff since 2014, he’s served as the Nittany Lions’ defensive coordinator, linebackers coach and associate head coach.
In-house
Rob Ianello, UB interim coach: Ianello is in his seventh season on the Bulls’ staff, and has been UB’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. He has extensive coaching experience, and his forte is recruiting, as he’s brought a certain resourcefulness to bringing players from across the country to UB. Ianello has coached at Arizona, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Kansas in various roles, including recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach, and was head coach at Akron in 2010-11.
From the Mid-American Conference
Vince Kehres, Toledo defensive coordinator/linebackers coach: Like Leipold, who built a successful Division III program at Wisconsin-Whitewater, Kehres also has Division III roots at Mount Union, where he was 95-6 in eight seasons as head coach from 2013 to 2019, including national championships in 2015 and 2017. In his first season as defensive coordinator at Toledo in 2020, the Rockets were second in the MAC in total defense (362.2 yards per game), behind Buffalo.
Pete Lembo, South Carolina associate head coach/special teams coordinator: Lembo, a Staten Island native, has been in coaching for nearly 30 years, including five seasons as Ball State’s head coach, from 2011 to 2015. He spent the last two seasons at Memphis, where he was the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, and he was a nominee for the Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant in college football. However, Lembo has only been on staff at South Carolina since December.
From the Power Five
Curtis Luper, Missouri running backs coach: Luper is in his second year at Missouri, but has been in coaching since 1995. Luper, who played at Oklahoma State and at Stephen F. Austin, was TCU’s co-offensive coordinator, running backs coach and recruiting coordinator from 2013 to 2019. He found his niche in recruiting as an assistant at Auburn from 2009-12, as multiple recruiting services consistently ranked his incoming classes among the top 10 in the nation.
Nunzio Campanile, Rutgers tight ends coach: Campanile is in his fourth season as an assistant at Rutgers, and was the Scarlet Knights’ interim head coach and offensive coordinator for eight games in 2019. He’s another coach who has a knack for recruiting, as he built much of his coaching success at the high school level. In eight seasons at Bergen (N.J.) Catholic, he was 60-29, and was the athletic director and offensive coordinator at Don Bosco Prep, another New Jersey football power.