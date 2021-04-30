Who's next for UB football? Possible candidates include assistants, St. Francis grad

Mark Alnutt is now in a spot to make his second major hire in the University at Buffalo athletic department.

This time, he’ll be hiring for one of the highest-profile and highest-paid jobs at UB.

Alnutt, UB’s fourth-year athletic director, said Friday in a video conference with reporters that he already has a list of potential candidates outlined to be the next UB football coach. He didn't disclose those candidates, but outlined his qualifiers for the job.

“When I talk about ‘a fit,’ I want someone that is a proven winner, someone that does it right, both on and off the field,” Alnutt said. “Someone that understands the unique dynamics of being a student-athlete in this day and age, and everything that’s associated with that. I want someone who understands Buffalo. Understands the challenges that we have here, as with any institution.

“Someone that understands the challenges that we face, on a daily basis, but also more importantly, someone that can really embrace and understand the opportunity that’s here and what we’ve been able to do in the last six, seven years, in terms of building this program to the national profile that it is now.”

UB football coach Lance Leipold heading to Kansas Leipold replaces Les Miles, who coached for two seasons at Kansas. Kansas is expected to formally introduce Leipold as its head coach Monday morning.