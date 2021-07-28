Western New York native Tom Terhaar seeks another Olympic gold for his U.S. Women's eight

Already established among the most accomplished rowing coaches of all time on the international front, Western New York native Tom Terhaar will add to his legacy if the U.S. Women's Eight can add another gold medal to its collection Friday morning (9:05 p.m. Thursday, Buffalo time) in the Olympic championship final on the Sea Forest Waterway course in Tokyo.

It won't be easy.

For Terhaar's rebuilt crew – only two athletes in the shell are left from the 2016 gold-medal winning aggregation – there will be two strong opponents to conquer. One is New Zealand, which won one of the two semifinal heats to gain a place in the grand final (the U.S. won the other). The other is a Romanian boat, which triumphed in an Olympic and world best time in Wednesday's repechage heat.

The Romanians tore through the course in 5 minutes, 52.99 seconds to defeat Canada by almost a full second. It was impressive because the U.S. was timed in 6:08.69 in defeating Romania's 6:09.95 when they met in the qualifying heat. New Zealand won its qualifying heat in 6:07.65 last Saturday. Of course prejudging outcomes based on time can be tricky because every race is different: weather, winds, water conditions and competition can vary. Still, it looks as if it will take a very strong performance by Terhaar's crew to bring home a fourth consecutive gold medal.