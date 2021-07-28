Western New York native Tom Terhaar seeks another Olympic gold for his U.S. Women's eight

Already established among the most accomplished rowing coaches of all time on the international front, Western New York native Tom Terhaar will add to his legacy if the U.S. Women's Eight can add another gold medal to its collection Friday morning (9:05 p.m. Thursday, Buffalo time) in the Olympic championship final on the Sea Forest Waterway course in Tokyo.
It won't be easy.
For Terhaar's rebuilt crew – only two athletes in the shell are left from the 2016 gold-medal winning aggregation – there will be two strong opponents to conquer. One is New Zealand, which won one of the two semifinal heats to gain a place in the grand final (the U.S. won the other). The other is a Romanian boat, which triumphed in an Olympic and world best time in Wednesday's repechage heat.
The Romanians tore through the course in 5 minutes, 52.99 seconds to defeat Canada by almost a full second. It was impressive because the U.S. was timed in 6:08.69 in defeating Romania's 6:09.95 when they met in the qualifying heat. New Zealand won its qualifying heat in 6:07.65 last Saturday. Of course prejudging outcomes based on time can be tricky because every race is different: weather, winds, water conditions and competition can vary. Still, it looks as if it will take a very strong performance by Terhaar's crew to bring home a fourth consecutive gold medal.
Terhaar started his rowing career as a skinny teenaged lightweight from Amherst at the West Side Rowing Club in 1969. He went on to St. Joe's, Rutgers University and then various stops on the ladder of a coaching career that led to his appointment as the national women's team coach of USRowing. Along with Olympic gold in Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro, U.S. eights had a string of 11 consecutive golds in international competition until finishing third behind New Zealand and Australia in the 2019 World Championships.
Terhaar, who was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2017, seems to avoid publicity. Media members have complained that it takes months to schedule him for an interview about his career or accomplishments, and it's not easy to find quotes from him, except for praise of a growing system that keeps supplying talented and devoted women rowers. Still, one survey ranked him the world's fifth-best rowing coach of all time.
"Oh, no, it's not me, it's the talent pool," is something repeated by Terhaar in numerous interviews. "The sport is exploding. It's just incredible how big it is now and how many great athletes we're getting."
One of those talented individuals was Emily Regan of Buffalo, who rowed on the 2016 gold medal crew and on three World gold medal eights, before she retired from rowing. Regan contracted Covid-19 during the pandemic in 2020.
Coxswain Katelin Guregian and Meghan Musnicki, an Ithaca College graduate from Naples in the Finger Lakes, are the only members of the 2016 crew who will be in the U.S. shell on Friday. Musnicki, 38, came back after a brief retirement.
It meant that Terhaar had to do something he does well: Develop another crew with the stamina, skill and cohesion to sit atop the world of women's rowing.
Five members of the U.S. crew that lost to the New Zealanders in the 2019 Worlds will be in the boat for the Tokyo final. They are Guregian and Musnicki, Kristine O'Brien of Massapequa Park, Olivia Coffey of Watkins Glen and Gia Doonan.
Four others, Charlotte Buck of Nyack, Brooke Mooney of Keene Valley, Jessica Thoennes and Regina Salmons made their senior team debuts in Tokyo but had national team experience.
"It's not something we think about. I mean, it's there, but there are four women who haven't raced in a world championships (in this boat)," Musnicki told reporters. "Katelin and I are the returning Olympians, so what have we done four times as a group? Nothing. It's what we do as this group, this year, today."
The U.S. took a slight lead midway over Romania midway through its race in their first meeting in Tokyo and held off a late charge and advance directly to the final. Both the Romanians and New Zealanders have to be respected. Also in the final will be Canada, Australia and China.
"It wasn't nerve-wracking at all," Mooney told reporters of being down off the line to Romania. "We race each other so many times, and you never know where you're going to be off the start line, especially racing crews for the first time in two years. No one knows anyone's speed, and we just trusted ourselves and trusted our rhythm. Once we (find) that rhythm, we just go to work and see what we can do."
Terhaar and his rowers know they are part of what has become a proud legacy for the U.S. in women's rowing.
“There's a huge group of women that have come before me and before us that have put in the work and have showed up every day and gone above and beyond in every way and kind of paved the way for us,” Musnicki told USA Today. “Whether it was the boat that first won the silver medal in Athens or the first gold medal boat in Beijing or going back to the boat in (the 1995 World Rowing Championships).
“We would not be able to do what we do today if they didn't come before us."