West Side Rowing Club eights dominate own invitational regatta

Crews from the West Side Rowing Club won six of the nine races for eight-oared crews as the host club dominated the 107th edition of the WSRC Invitational Regatta Sunday on the Black Rock Canal.
It was the first WSRC Invitational since 2019 because last year's event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rowers from 10 different clubs competed in 56 events in the annual extravaganza, which was rowed in a mix of rain and calm conditions.
West Side boats had 16 first-place finishes, while crews from the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association won two events, and a Masters Eight from the Buffalo River Rowing Association won that title. Besides the locals, rowers from the Rochester area, Pittsburgh and Nashville, Tenn., participated. Missing because border restrictions was the usual strong contingent from Ontario and other parts of Canada.
The WSRC crew with Ronald Rubino at the stroke oar and Owen Wittman as coxswain won the Open Eights final in 4 minutes, 32.2 seconds. Matthew Talty (bow), Dylan Sass (No. 2 oar), Aidan Hart-Nova (No. 3), Noah Daniels (No. 4), Charlie Fortner (No. 5), Peter Spira (No. 6) and Lars Finlayson (No. 7) were others in the winning crew.
The WSRC U19 crew won the women's final for Open Eights in 5:19.2. Alison Kolaga (coxswain), Mary Czaja (stroke), Kaitlin Zajac, Kelsey Menshon, Kayla Menshon, Madison Niedbalski, Lauren Bauer, Sophie Bates and Esther Littlefield (bow) were in the winning boat.
Also winning were West Side crews in men's and women's U17 eights and in the men's and women's U19 eights.
The winning Buffalo River Rowing Club Masters Eight included: Daniel Knorr (coxswain), Christopher Donnelly, David Lee, Gregory Rusch, Jeffrey Meyers, Austin Snyder, James Wooten, Chris Boyd and Paul McCarthy.
Five fours from the West Side were among the winners.
The Men's U19 four with coxswain triumphed in 5:06.5 over the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association crew (5:09.3).
In women's U19 fours, the WSRC crew of Natalie Weber (coxswain), Mary Czaja, Kaitlin Zajac, Kayla Menshon and Lauren Bauer won in 5:38.9.
Buffalo Scholastic won the U17 fours with coxswain in 4:56.4 over West Side A (4:59.7).
The WSRC women's U17 fours won in 5:53.4.
The Buffalo Scholastic pair of Peter Spira and Lars Finlayson won their event in 5:16. Olivia Nasternak and Erin Jackson won the women's open pairs in 6:08.17.