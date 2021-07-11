West Side Rowing Club eights dominate own invitational regatta

Crews from the West Side Rowing Club won six of the nine races for eight-oared crews as the host club dominated the 107th edition of the WSRC Invitational Regatta Sunday on the Black Rock Canal.

It was the first WSRC Invitational since 2019 because last year's event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rowers from 10 different clubs competed in 56 events in the annual extravaganza, which was rowed in a mix of rain and calm conditions.

West Side boats had 16 first-place finishes, while crews from the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association won two events, and a Masters Eight from the Buffalo River Rowing Association won that title. Besides the locals, rowers from the Rochester area, Pittsburgh and Nashville, Tenn., participated. Missing because border restrictions was the usual strong contingent from Ontario and other parts of Canada.

The WSRC crew with Ronald Rubino at the stroke oar and Owen Wittman as coxswain won the Open Eights final in 4 minutes, 32.2 seconds. Matthew Talty (bow), Dylan Sass (No. 2 oar), Aidan Hart-Nova (No. 3), Noah Daniels (No. 4), Charlie Fortner (No. 5), Peter Spira (No. 6) and Lars Finlayson (No. 7) were others in the winning crew.