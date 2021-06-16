West Seneca's Brian Bork wins ECIC boys singles tennis title, is among qualifiers for sectionals

The two-day ECIC boys tennis championship tournament is in the books and the league knows which singles and doubles players have qualified for the Section VI Tournament, which begins Monday at Orchard Park.
Brian Bork of West Seneca captured the ECIC singles championship by defeating Anthony Markello of East Aurora, 7-6 (1), 6-1.
Orchard Park’s Brennan Hart-Nova and Tyler Hernandez won the doubles title by beating Lancaster’s Adam Pasierb and John Szymusiak, 6-0, 6-3.
The top five finishers in singles and doubles in the event held at Sweet Home High School advanced.
Also earning their way into sectionals in singles were Alex Wheat of Amherst (third), Arjun Pindiprolu of Williamsville East (fourth) and Matt Kozinski of Clarence (fifth).
In doubles, the team of Henry Miller and Marino Zinaja of Williamsville South took third. Peter Jantzi and Jake Sigeti of East Aurora (fourth place) and Joey McBride and Henry Kamis of Orchard Park also advanced.
