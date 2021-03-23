West Seneca East's size, experience too much for Williamsville South's junior varsity fill-ins

There was a No. 42 battling in the paint for the Williamsville South girls’ basketball team Tuesday night. There was a No. 4 dribbling and driving to the basket, too.
But the All-Western New York talents who normally wear those numbers for the Billies, Connecticut-bound Amari DeBerry and super sophomore Gretchen Dolan, weren’t on the court during their Section VI Class A-2 quarterfinal against visiting West Seneca East.
Those wearing their numbers were members of the Williamsville South junior varsity team, who received the call to fill in for their varsity counterparts, who were unable to play this playoff game due to Covid-19 issues. The varsity program was placed on a back-dated 10-day pause that’s officially over Wednesday, March 24 – making them eligible to play again a day after the previously scheduled quarterfinal and a day before the scheduled sectional semifinal.
With the playoff dates locked in for each round and the section stating it wasn’t going to change dates due to teams being out, the options for South were to pull out of the Section VI Tournament – which the program initially was set to do – or what the school decided before Saturday’s seeding meeting, which was to call up folks from junior varsity to fill in – in this case, the whole team.
It was a tall order, expecting a junior varsity team that hasn’t faced the caliber of athletes at the varsity level to pull off an upset. They did not pull off a Miracle on Main Street, as West Seneca East cruised to a 78-18 victory.
In the archives, it will go down as a No. 6 seed beating a No. 3 seed on the road. An upset, according to bracketology. The result officially ends South’s reign as Class A champion and its seven-year run of winning at least a split class championship during sectionals.
Those who knew the circumstances heading into the game know better.
The young Billies hustled for 32 minutes. They made some plays. They worked hard. They’ll be better for the experience down the road, just like most young high school athletes who get a sniff of varsity competition early in their careers.
But this result is what usually happens when a team of experienced varsity athletes such as the Trojans (6-8) goes up against young players getting their first taste of the highest competition level in high school sports.
Folks applauded the efforts of South as the final seconds ticked off the clock. Then, all of the sudden, members of the varsity team – who watched online at a nearby house, arrived afterward to congratulate the kids, too.
“We’re just so proud with the way these JV girls represented Williamsville South and our program,” said coach Kristin Dolan, who watched the game at Sorrentino’s and showed up after it was over. “The season couldn’t end any better. There’s a message to everybody out there. … There might have been some sort of reason they couldn’t move the game to Wednesday … but, in the end, we solved the problem and gave a valiant effort. The girls played hard. They got better this evening. … We’re proud of them.”
West Seneca East, which has just seven players on its roster, didn’t show the Billies any mercy. For that matter, why should they?
The Trojans pressed from the start, making South uncomfortable – scoring the first seven points. Seventh-grader Tessa Petrie (six points) scored the Billies’ first basket to make it 7-2. They trailed 18-5 after one quarter and 39-14 at halftime.
Sam Kaufman led West Seneca East, which next faces No. 2 seed Amherst on Thursday, with 27 points. Sarah Colby added 20 for the Trojans, who were simply happy they got to work on some things in game conditions that they normally can't simulate in practice because of their lack of numbers.
“When you have an opportunity to beat an opponent, you have to take advantage of that, and I’m glad our girls did that,” Trojans coach Scott Pughsley said. “We knew we’d have an advantage, athletic-wise and size-wise, and, physically, we wanted to make sure we asserted that. … I’m just proud of our girls. They were put in a no-win situation. They were expected to go out there and beat their JV team.”
They did what was expected of them.
Much like South’s junior varsity team did, stepping up as the fill-in.
“As soon as our girls were asked if they wanted to step up, and not a single one of them hesitated,” said Erin Egan, South’s junior varsity coach who filled in Tuesday for Dolan. “This program has given so much to everyone who goes through it. They were able to work their butts off. We’re just proud they represented South and were able to give us a fighting chance.”