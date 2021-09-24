West Seneca East keeps calm, rallies for wild overtime win versus Cheektowaga

Maurino put a lot of trust into his team’s ability to adapt on the fly as the coaches started installing the wildcat three days ago in practice as a way of giving opponents something else to prepare for other than the single wing.

The Trojans turned to that during the comeback, which began with backup quarterback Andrew Datula scoring on a 5-yard run on fourth and goal with 3 minutes left in the third quarter as the ensuing PAT kick trimmed Cheektowaga’s lead to 21-13.

WSE covered 57 yards on its penultimate scoring drive with Hayes, Datula and Nati getting key gains along the way until Hayes scored from the 6. He ran the conversion up the middle, slipping in underneath the closing defenders.

WSE lost quarterback Noah Workman to an undisclosed injury during its first quarter scoring drive. Workman got hurt after gaining 3 yards on a fourth-and-2 play to set up a first and goal from the 1. Charlie Rosado scored from the 1 to give the Trojans the early 6-0 lead.

The Warriors responded with a pair of second-quarter touchdown runs. The first came from Warburton who banged it in from the 2. The PAT kick made it 7-6. Nasir Stone put the Warriors ahead with a 60-yard touchdown run with 3:42 left in the period.