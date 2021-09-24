West Seneca East keeps calm, rallies for wild overtime win versus Cheektowaga

It would have been understandable if West Seneca East came up short Friday night.
The Trojans lost their starting quarterback early to injury. On defense, they had trouble slowing down Cheektowaga’s rushing attack as tackling 225-pound running back Cameron Warburton proved to be a tough task.
But West Seneca East never panicked. The Trojans kept battling, remained calm and found a way to remain unbeaten.
Third-string/wildcat-formation quarterback Michael Hayes' second 2-point conversion run of the game provided the decisive point West Seneca East needed to earn a come-from-behind, 29-28, overtime victory over the Warriors in West Seneca.
Hayes dove across the goal line for the clincher after Mike Nati’s 15-yard touchdown run made it 28-27. Hayes lost the ball on the play, but officials ruled he broke the plane of the goal line before the fumble. East does have a kicker and booted an extra-point earlier in the game, but at that point going for two was a no-brainer for coach Jim Maurino.
“Not even a blink. I knew we were going for two,” he said. “The kids just never really panicked. We got after them.”
“He puts a lot of trust in us,” said Hayes, whose 6-yard, fourth-quarter TD run and 2-point conversion tied the game at 21-21 with 3 minutes, 43 seconds left.
Maurino put a lot of trust into his team’s ability to adapt on the fly as the coaches started installing the wildcat three days ago in practice as a way of giving opponents something else to prepare for other than the single wing.
The Trojans turned to that during the comeback, which began with backup quarterback Andrew Datula scoring on a 5-yard run on fourth and goal with 3 minutes left in the third quarter as the ensuing PAT kick trimmed Cheektowaga’s lead to 21-13.
WSE covered 57 yards on its penultimate scoring drive with Hayes, Datula and Nati getting key gains along the way until Hayes scored from the 6. He ran the conversion up the middle, slipping in underneath the closing defenders.
WSE lost quarterback Noah Workman to an undisclosed injury during its first quarter scoring drive. Workman got hurt after gaining 3 yards on a fourth-and-2 play to set up a first and goal from the 1. Charlie Rosado scored from the 1 to give the Trojans the early 6-0 lead.
The Warriors responded with a pair of second-quarter touchdown runs. The first came from Warburton who banged it in from the 2. The PAT kick made it 7-6. Nasir Stone put the Warriors ahead with a 60-yard touchdown run with 3:42 left in the period.
Cheektowaga added to its lead when Warburton broke at least two tackles during a 10-yard TD run.
A nice kick return to the Trojans’ 45 gave them a little momentum. It went a long way as they gained yards rushing up the middle leading to Datula’s TD.
“We just had to get that score to show we were still in this game,” Hayes said. “I think we did that, and we took the momentum and carried it over into overtime.”
West Seneca East (4-0) returns to action Friday at East Aurora/Holland.
Cheektowaga (1-2), which had its game last week at Lew-Port postponed, hosts defending Class B champion Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences on Friday.