Week One Rewind: Eagles' Sirianni wins in coaching debut

When Jerry Glanville was in the league, he used to joke that NFL stood for Not For Long as far as head coaches were concerned. It’s a well-paying career with a short shelf life for many.

Six newcomers to the head coaching ranks in the NFL debuted with their new teams on Sunday; only two were winners. One was Western New York native Nick Sirianni, who won his debut as head man of the Philadelphia Eagles on the road over another new man, Arthur Smith of the Falcons in Atlanta, 32-6.

The unveilng of Sirianni’s first Eagles team was anxiously anticipated by Philadelphia media and fans because the graduate of Southwestern Central High in Jamestown and Washington & Jefferson University in Pennsylvania kept much of his offensive strategy under wraps leading up to Kickoff Sunday.

Sirianni is the second most important Jamestown product and W&J graduate in the NFL. The first, of course, is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

With the win Sirianni is assured of being in first place in the NFC East for at least a week because the other three NFC East Division teams all lost their Week 1 games. Sirianni’s first home game will be Sunday against San Francisco. His first division matchup will be a Monday Night game at Dallas on Sept. 27.