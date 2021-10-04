Week Four Rewind: Brady goes to New England and beats his former team

The scoop: The much-ballyhooed Tom Brady return to New England wasn’t a pretty offensive show, but it was typical Brady. After his Tampa Bay team had fallen behind for the third time in the game on a 27-yard Nick Folk field goal with 4:34 to play, Brady took his team into position for a 48-yard Ryan Succop field goal just before the 2-minute warning for the win. New England rookie Mac Jones responded in Brady-like fashion putting his team in position for a 56-yard field goal try by Nick Folk which hit the left upright. Brady completed 22 of 43 passes for 269 yards but no touchdowns. The only Bucs TD was on 8-yard run by Ronald Jones for a 13-7 lead in the third quarter but Jones put New England back in the lead with a 1-yard pass to Jonnu Smith. Succop’s 27-yard field goal put Tampa Bay back in front, 16-14. Jones completed 31 of 40 for 275 yards and the two scores with one interception.