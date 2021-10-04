Week Four Rewind: Brady goes to New England and beats his former team

On any given Sunday in the National Football League anything can happen is the old saw.
But the Jets and Giants both winning for the first time this season, and each in overtime?
Last minute field goals sent both games involving Gotham’s teams into the extra period. The Giants came from three down on Graham Gano’s 48-yard field goal against the Saints in New Orleans and ended up winning, 27-21.
The Jets needed just one more first down after gaining possession with a 24-17 lead and Tennessee out of timeouts with 3:41 to play in regulation. They couldn’t do it and the Titans tied the game with 16 seconds to go, putting the game into the extra period. An impressive Gang Green defensive effort didn’t go wasted, however, and Randy Bullock’s missed field goal late in overtime saved the 27-24 win for New York. The Jets won their first under first-year head coach Robert Saleh.
The big news in Week 4, though, was the scrambling in the NFC West, which is supposed to be the league’s toughest division.
The Arizona Cardinals outscored the Los Angeles Rams, 27-3, over the last three periods for a surprisingly dominant win at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
And in another NFC West showdown, the Seattle Seahawks traveled to Santa Clara, Calif. and defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 28-21.
The undefeated Cards lead the division at 4-0, the Rams dropped to 3-1 and the Niners and Seahawks are 2-2.
A capsule look at the Week 4 games:
Game of the day
Buccaneers 19, Patriots 17
The scoop: The much-ballyhooed Tom Brady return to New England wasn’t a pretty offensive show, but it was typical Brady. After his Tampa Bay team had fallen behind for the third time in the game on a 27-yard Nick Folk field goal with 4:34 to play, Brady took his team into position for a 48-yard Ryan Succop field goal just before the 2-minute warning for the win. New England rookie Mac Jones responded in Brady-like fashion putting his team in position for a 56-yard field goal try by Nick Folk which hit the left upright. Brady completed 22 of 43 passes for 269 yards but no touchdowns. The only Bucs TD was on 8-yard run by Ronald Jones for a 13-7 lead in the third quarter but Jones put New England back in the lead with a 1-yard pass to Jonnu Smith. Succop’s 27-yard field goal put Tampa Bay back in front, 16-14. Jones completed 31 of 40 for 275 yards and the two scores with one interception.
Why the Bucs won: They managed to just keep Folk out of his reasonable field goal range and he missed a try that could have won the game.
Top attractions
Cardinals 37, Rams 20
The scoop: Arizona, which had never defeated a Rams team coached by Sean McVay, took care of that matter after losing the last eight games against L.A. The Cards took the lead, 14-7, on the second of Kyler Murray’s two touchdown passes in the game. Two 1-yard runs by James Conner and three Matt Prater field goals, one from 55, finished L.A., which got only one score in the second half, a Matthew Stafford pass to Robert Woods with 1:14 to go.
Why the Cardinals won: All their offensive weapons were in full gear. Murray completed 24 of 32 for 268 yards. The Arizona running backs (Chase Edmonds and Conner) led a 216-yard rushing performance. Murray ran for 39 yards himself.
Seahawks 28, 49ers 21
The scoop: Russell Wilson passed for touchdowns to D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and ran 16 yards for a score in the Seattle victory. Jimmy Garoppolo passed for one San Francisco touchdown before he left the game with a calf injury and missed the entire second half. His replacement, rookie Trey Lance, passed for two second half touchdowns, one for 76 yards to Deebo Samuel.
Why the Seahawks won: The 49ers went eight series in a row without scoring. An interception, a missed field goal, five punts and a fumble were the results of the unsuccessful possessions.
Cowboys 36, Panthers 28
The scoop: Carolina, which was undefeated going into the game, grabbed the lead, 14-13, on an 11-yard run by quarterback Sam Darnold in the second quarter. Dallas had the next 23 points as the Panthers did not score again until after falling behind by 22 early in the fourth quarter. Dak Prescott passed for four Dallas touchdown and Ezekiel Elliott (143) and Tony Pollard (67) totaled 210 rushing yards combined. Dallas averaged 7.2 yards per rushing attempt.
Why the Cowboys won: They intercepted Darnold twice in the third quarter leading to 10 points in their 23-point run.
Ravens 23, Broncos 7
The scoop: Baltimore took a 14-7 lead on an 11-yard run by Latavius Murray and Lamar Jackson’s 49-yard pass to Marquise Brown. The only scoring after that was three field goals by Justin Tucker of the Ravens, from 40, 46 and 20. No 66-yarders needed this week. The Ravens needed the road win to keep pace with the Bengals and Browns in the AFC North.
Why the Ravens won: They hit Denver quarterback Terry Bridgewater five times and sacked him twice before he had to leave the game with a concussion in the last play of the first half. Backup Drew Lock completed 12 of 21 and was sacked three times and threw one interception.
Best of the rest
Chiefs 42, Eagles 30
The scoop: Andy Reid’s return to Philadelphia was a success thanks to Patrick Mahomes, who passed for five of the Chiefs’ six touchdowns including two to Tyreek Hill for 12 and 44 yards in the fourth quarter. Mahomes completed 24of 30 passes for 278 yards. Hill caught 11 for 186 yards.
Why the Chiefs won: They scored touchdowns all five times they reached the red zone while the Eagles, who were outgained only 471-461, were only 3 for 6.
Packers 27, Steelers 17
The scoop: Pittsburgh lost its third in a row since opening with a win at Buffalo. A 45-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson got the Steelers in front in the first quarter, but they didn’t score again until Najee Harris scored on a 1-yard run with 4:04 to play. Aaron Rodgers passed to Randall Cobb for two Green Bay touchdowns and scored on a 4-yard run to tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter. Rodgers 20 of 36 for 248 yards. Rodgers now has 420 career touchdown passes, tying Dan Marino for sixth on the all-time list.
Why the Packers won: Pittsburgh had only 62 yards rushing. The strong running game has been a Pittsburgh staple.
Colts 27, Dolphins 17
The scoop: On the day Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, who coached both the Colts and Dolphins in his career, was finally honored Indy scored its first victory of the season. The Colts gave up a field goal for the game’s first score but never trailed again after taking the lead in the second quarter on a 23-yard run by Jonathan Taylor. Carson Wentz’s second TD pass to tight end Mo Alie-Cox from 11 yards in the fourth quarter helped quell Miami’s rally.
Why the Colts won: They held Miami to 203 yards total offense and only 35 rushing and a 2.2-yard average.
Browns 14, Vikings 7
The scoop: The only scoring in the second half was a 53-yard field goal with 6:16 left by Chase McLaughlin of the Browns, who had kicked one from 48 yards earlier. Kareem Hunt ran 1 yard for the only Cleveland touchdown. Minnesota scored first on a 12-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson but that was it for the Vikes, who were outgained 327-255. Cleveland has won three straight after losing its opener at Kansas City.
Why the Browns won: They held on downs twice and stopped the Vikings on 11 of 16 third-down situations.
Jets 27, Titans 24 (0T)
The scoop: Matt Ammendola kicked a field goal from 22 yards for the winning points on New York’s first series in overtime. The Jets walked off as winners when Randy Bullock of the Titans missed (wide left) from 49 yards on fourth-and-10 from the Jets’ 31 with 19 seconds left. That was after Tennessee tied the game on a 2-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to Cameron Batson with 16 seconds left in regulation.
Why the Jets won: They sacked Tannehill seven times for 45 yards. Tannehill passed for 298 net yards but Jets rookie Zach Wilson nearly matched that in his best showing so far, throwing for 297 and two touchdowns with one interception.
Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT)
The scoop: Saquon Barkley ran 6 yards for the winning touchdown on the first series in overtime. Daniel Jones set up the score with passes to John Ross III for 17, to Barkley for 18 and Kenny Golladay for 23. Graham Gano’s field goal from 48 yards with 31 seconds left sent the game to OT. New York’s first win may have eased some of the pressure on GM Dave Gettelman, once on Bills’ scouting staff, and Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Gettelman might have been gone by now with NFL organizations less patient than the Mara family and the Giants.
Why the Giants won: They trailed 21-10 early in the fourth quarter but scored on three straight possessions after that while the Saints could not produce any offense.
Washington 34, Falcons 30
The scoop: What seemed to be an unattractive matchup turned out to be a thriller. Taylor Heinicke passed for two touchdowns in the last 3:52 to rally the Washington Football Team. First, he hit Terry McLaurin from 17 yards while being taken down. Then after forcing a Falcons punt after the 2-minute warning, he took his team 76 yards in seven plays to win it. The winning score came on a 30-yard pass play to running back J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds left.
Why Washington won: Heinicke was sharper than he was against Buffalo in Week 3. He completed 23 of 33 for 290 yards and an average of 12.6 yards per completion. He completed passes to nine different receivers. One completion was for 11 yards in the fourth quarter to former UB running back Jaret Patterson, who ran for a 3-yard gain on the next play.
Dog of the day
Bears 24, Lions 14
The scoop: After managing only 47 yards against the tough Browns defense in Week 3, Chicago found the Lions easier opposition. All three Bears touchdowns came on runs, two by David Montgomery, who carried 23 times for 104 yards. Rookie QB Justin Fields was more effective in his second NFL start than he was against Cleveland. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards and just one interception.