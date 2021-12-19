Week 15 Rewind: Packers safely in the playoffs; others will have to wait

The Green Bay Packers became the first NFL team to clinch a playoff spot, winning the NFC North Sunday, but needed to hang on for dear life against the Baltimore Ravens.

It is the eighth division title in the past 11 years for Green Bay, making them one of the league’s most consistent winners in the NFC in this decade. And Aaron Rodgers has been there for all of it.

While Green Bay has locked up at least one home game for the playoffs, others still have some work to do in the season’s final weeks. And there are still four games left in Week 15, with one rescheduled game (Raiders-Browns) today and two (Washington-Eagles, Seahawks-Rams) on Tuesday.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers helped their chances in the AFC with victories. The Dallas Cowboys closed in on an NFC East title while the Arizona Cardinals missed out on a chance to clinch a spot.

A capsule look at Sunday’s Week 15 games:

Game of the day

Packers 31, Ravens 30