Week 15 Rewind: Packers safely in the playoffs; others will have to wait

The Green Bay Packers became the first NFL team to clinch a playoff spot, winning the NFC North Sunday, but needed to hang on for dear life against the Baltimore Ravens.
It is the eighth division title in the past 11 years for Green Bay, making them one of the league’s most consistent winners in the NFC in this decade. And Aaron Rodgers has been there for all of it.
While Green Bay has locked up at least one home game for the playoffs, others still have some work to do in the season’s final weeks. And there are still four games left in Week 15, with one rescheduled game (Raiders-Browns) today and two (Washington-Eagles, Seahawks-Rams) on Tuesday.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers helped their chances in the AFC with victories. The Dallas Cowboys closed in on an NFC East title while the Arizona Cardinals missed out on a chance to clinch a spot.
A capsule look at Sunday’s Week 15 games:
Game of the day
Packers 31, Ravens 30
The scoop: With Lamar Jackson out with an ankle injury, it turned out to be Rodgers vs. Tyler Huntley, and the Ravens’ backup almost pulled off a stunning comeback. Huntley threw for two TDs to Mark Andrews in the first half and ran for two in the final five minutes of regulation to make the score 31-30 with 42 seconds left. But just as they did two weeks ago against the Steelers, the Ravens (8-6) missed the two-point conversion that would have put them ahead instead of going for a game-tying extra point.
Why the Packers won: Rodgers. He threw three TD passes to tie Brett Favre on the team’s all-time touchdown pass list. He had three to Davante Adams, Aaron Jones and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, giving him 442 for his career. Green Bay is 11-3 on the season.
Top attractions
Steelers 19, Titans 13
The scoop: Despite their best efforts to the contrary, the Steelers have managed to stay in the AFC playoff hunt, and wins like the one over Tennessee will certainly help their cause. They only amassed 168 yards of total offense, and their lone touchdown of the game came on a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the third quarter. That made the score 13-10 Tennessee, and Chris Boswell kicked the final three of his four field goals in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
Why the Steelers won: Takeaways, four of them, three fumble recoveries and an interception. But the biggest play for the defense was Joe Haden’s stop of the Titans’ Nick Westbrook-Ikhine just short of a first down at the Pittsburgh 10 on a 4th-and-7 play in the final minute. A replay confirmed the call.
Bengals 15, Broncos 10
The scoop: Cincinnati (8-6) had just four field goals and had fallen behind the Broncos, 10-9, on a Tim Patrick TD reception from backup quarterback Drew Lock. He was in for Teddy Bridgewater, who had suffered a head injury. But Tyler Boyd caught a 56-yard pass from Joe Burrow just two plays later to give the Bengals the lead for good. The Broncos fell to 7-7.
Why the Bengals won: There was no scoring in the fourth quarter, so when Khalid Kareem swiped the ball from Lock on a second-and-goal play early in that frame, that kept the Bengals ahead.
Lions 30, Cardinals 12
The scoop: For the second time this season, the Cardinals (10-4) lost a game they were heavily favored to win. They lost at home to the Panthers a month ago but this one was even more inexcusable since it was against the Lions, now 2-11-1. But Detroit was the better team on this day, rolling to a 17-0 halftime lead. Jared Goff threw TD passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Jason Cabinda. The Cardinals were 7-0 at one time but are 3-4 in their last seven.
Why the Lions won: Although Arizona’s Kyler Murray was 23 of 41 for 257 yards, a TD and an interception, he couldn’t get the Cardinals into the end zone until 4:40 remained in the game, when the outcome was sealed.
Saints 9, Buccaneers 0
The scoop: The Saints beat the Buccaneers for the seventh straight time in the regular season, and the fourth straight time with Tom Brady as the quarterback. Three Brett Maher field goals in the first, second and fourth quarters were all that were needed. Brady was 26 of 48 for 214 yards and a late interception. His counterpart, the Saints’ Taysom Hill, was 13 of 27 for 154 yards.
Why the Saints won: They shut out the NFL’s top scoring offense and yards-per-game offense.
Best of the rest
Cowboys 21, Giants 6
The scoop: After two seasons without playoffs, the Cowboys are on the verge of returning to the postseason party. They will have to wait to clinch as the Saints beat the Buccaneers in the Sunday night game.
Dak Prescott threw for 237 yards and a touchdown while the defense held the Giants, who were once again without starting quarterback Daniel Jones, to two field goals. Backup Mike Glennon could only manage 99 yards passing with three interceptions before being relieved by former Bills QB Jake Fromm, who saw the first live NFL action of his career. He was 6 of 12 for 82 yards.
Why the Cowboys won: It was a good day for the Dallas defense with four takeaways, marking the first time in 27 years it forced four turnovers in three straight games. It was also a good day for Stefon Diggs’ brother Trevon, who picked up his league-leading 10th interception of the season.
49ers 31, Falcons 13
The scoop: Deebo Samuel scored a rushing touchdown for the fifth game in a row, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 235 yards and a touchdown and San Francisco stayed firmly in a wild-card spot in the NFC. Nick Bosa picked up his 15th sack of the season, forcing a Matt Ryan fumble early in the second half when the score was on 17-10 in favor of the 49ers.
Why the 49ers won: They survived what could have been a disastrous start to the game, when JaMycal Hasty coughed up the opening kickoff, putting the Falcons in business at the 49ers’ 12. But they couldn’t score on four tries from the 1.
Dolphins 31, Jets 24
The scoop: After their loss to the Bills on Halloween, the Dolphins were 1-7 and apparently going nowhere. But six straight victories have brought them all the way back to .500 and in the playoff hunt. In this one, they needed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to step up after throwing a 20-yard pick-six to Brandin Echols that tied the game at 24-24 with 7:45 left. He did exactly that on a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 11-yard TD pass to DeVante Parker with 3:37 to go. Both of Miami’s wins over the Jets this season were by one touchdown.
Why the Dolphins won: They are having fun, winning is always fun, and the fun highlight of the victory was defensive lineman Christian Wilkins catching a 1-yard touchdown pass on a tackle eligible early in the fourth quarter. His celebration is worth checking out on the internet if you haven’t seen it.
Dog of the day
Texans 30, Jaguars 16
The scoop: Both of these teams have been in the “dog” spot most of the season and this week was no exception, and the Jaguars (2-12) did not break into the win column with Urban Meyer fired as coach and Darrell Bevell taking over in the interim.
To sum up the Jaguars season, safety Rayshawn Jenkins would wind up breaking his right ankle trying to tackle the Texans’ Tremon Smith on what ended up being a 98-yard kickoff return, their first since 2009 and the longest stretch for any NFL team without one.
Why the Texans won: It appears rookie Davis Mills will finish the season as the starter for the Texans, 3-11, and he picked up his first victory in eight chances, throwing for 209 yards and two TDs, both to Brandin Cooks, who had 102 yards receiving in the game.
News wire services contributed to this report.