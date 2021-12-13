Week 14 Rewind: Some teams take care of business, others not so much

Although there were a good number of one-sided games Sunday, the teams that did win helped their playoff positioning with four weeks left in the regular season.
In the AFC, the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos got the job done. The Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders did not.
In the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers did what they had to do. The Washington Football Team did not.
And the saga of Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson continued. He suffered a sprained ankle injury against the Browns and that may have been a big part of why the Ravens’ lead in the AFC North is down to one game.
A capsule look at the Week 14 games:
Game of the day
Browns 24, Ravens 22
The scoop: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had time to rest and recover with a bye week and he threw two TD passes to Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper. Jackson’s injury brought on backup Tyler Huntley, who was strip-sacked of the ball by Myles Garrett. The Browns’ defensive end returned it 15 yards for the first touchdown of his career. Cleveland led 24-6 at the half but the Ravens nearly made it all the way back.
Why the Browns won: A Huntley pass to Mark Andrews made it 24-22 with 1:17 to go and Baltimore recovered an onside kick, but Denzel Ward’s stop of Rashod Bateman on fourth down prevented the Ravens from getting a shot at the winning field goal.
Top attractions
49ers 26, Bengals 23 (OT)
The scoop: Needing a touchdown to win it on the final play of the game, the 49ers got it when Jimmy Garoppolo threw 12 yards to Brandon Aiyuk. It took replay to confirm he made it in after the original call was he was short. The Bengals had taken the lead in overtime on a 41-yard field goal by Evan McPherson. That was the first lead of the entire game for Cincinnati. The Bengals had tied it in regulation on two Joe Burrow-to-Ja’Marr Chase TD passes in the fourth quarter.
Why the 49ers won: The play of tight end George Kittle (13 catches, 151 yards, 1 TD) was a big reason. He also caught two passes on the winning drive.
Cowboys 27, Washington 20
The scoop: It wasn’t quite on the level of a Joe Namath-like guarantee in Super Bowl III, but Dallas coach Mike McCarthy did say his team would beat the WFT. It did, but they had to hold on after leading 27-8 entering the fourth quarter. Kyle Allen, who replaced the ineffective Taylor Heinicke, led a TD drive and Cole Holcomb returned a Dak Prescott pass 31 yards for a score, but Washington missed a two-point conversion and extra point that could have helped it on its final drive, which ended with an Allen fumble that Dallas recovered.
Why the Cowboys won: Forcing four turnovers with five sacks certainly helped. So did the play of Heinicke (11 of 25, 122 yards), who came back down to earth after leading Washington to four wins in a row.
Best of the rest
Falcons 29, Panthers 21
The scoop: The Falcons are suddenly in the playoff mix after their fifth win in seven road games this season. One of their remaining two road games is against the Bills on Jan. 2. Matt Ryan threw for 190 yards and a touchdown to Hayden Hurst and Mykal Walker ran back a Cam Newton interception 66 yards for a touchdown. Cordarrelle Patterson had the other Atlanta TD on a 58-yard run.
Why the Falcons won: The inconsistent play of Panthers QB Newton, who was signed several weeks ago but has now lost his last 11 starts with the team that drafted him. His pick-six and a fumble after tripping over one of his offensive linemen led to two Falcons TDs.
Chargers 37, Giants 21
The scoop: The Chargers (8-5) set themselves up for an AFC West showdown with the Chiefs Thursday night at home by demolishing the Giants (4-9). L.A. led, 37-7, early in the fourth quarter before New York scored two TDs in garbage time, on a Mike Glennon pass to Saquon Barkley for 18 yards and a Glennon run of 7 yards.
Why the Chargers won: They clearly had the better quarterback. Justin Herbert threw for 275 yards and three TDs to Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton and Jared Cook.
Seahawks 33, Texans 13
The scoop: The Seahawks (5-8) finally have a winning streak, of two games, but that’s a much better vibe than losing to one of the worst teams in the NFL. Russell Wilson’s two TD passes were for 55 yards to Tyler Lockett and 1 yard to Gerald Everett. That made the score 27-13, and the Seahawks then added a 47-yard run by Rashaad Penny. Pete Carroll won his 150th game as an NFL coach, he also led the Jets for one season and Patriots for three, pre-Bill Belichick.
Why the Seahawks won: They held the Texans, now 2-11, scoreless in the second half and 3 of 13 on third-down conversions for the game.
Broncos 38, Lions 10
The scoop: With the memory of former Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died Friday, on their minds, this edition of the Broncos went out and battered the Lions in the second half. In the first quarter, Denver even lined up with 10 men on the field for the first play. It took a delay of game penalty, which the Lions did not accept.
Why the Broncos won: Leading by just 17-10 at halftime, Denver scored three TDs. Two were on TD passes by Teddy Bridgewater (to Javonte Williams and Albert Okwuegbunam) and a 14-yard run by Melvin Gordon.
Saints 30, Jets 9
The scoop: New Orleans snapped a five-game losing streak as quarterback Taysom Hill scored on runs of 2 and 44 yards. The Jets could only manage three Eddy Pineiro field goals and were officially eliminated from the playoff race for the 11th straight season.
Why the Saints won: The return of Alvin Kamara after four games out certainly helped. He ran for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Titans 20, Jaguars 0
The scoop: The Titans found the perfect tonic, as many teams have (well, maybe not the Bills) in the Jaguars. They didn’t need to do much in getting their first home shutout in nearly 21 years. TD runs by Davonta Freeman and QB Ryan Tannehill and two field goals did the trick.
Why the Titans won: The rookie season of Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence is becoming a nightmare. He threw four interceptions as the Jags lost for the 15th straight time on the road.
Packers 45, Bears 27
The scoop: Yes Aron Rodgers still "owns" the Bears, throwing four TD passes to give him 61 against them, more than anyone has ever thrown against Chicago. The teams have been around for more than 100 years. Green Bay moved to 10-3 and stayed in control of the NFC North.
Why the Packers won: The teams combined for 45 points in the second quarter and the Bears had a 27-21 lead at halftime. But Green Bay scored 17 straight in the third to put the game away on a 3-yard Aaron Jones run, a 23-yard pass from Rodgers to Jones and a short Mason Crosby Field goal.
Dog of the day
Chiefs 48, Raiders 9
The scoop: What happened to the Raiders’ mantra of “pride and poise” under the late Al Davis? The Raiders stomped on the K.C. arrowhead logo at midfield before the game started. When it started, Las Vegas fumbled on the first play of the game and it went downhill from there. It was the most lopsided win in the series that began in 1960 for either team.
Why the Chiefs won: They forced five Raiders turnovers, including two forced fumbles and one returned for a TD by and one returned for a TD by Mike Hughes. Patrick Mahomes was 20 of 24 with two TDs for Kansas City.