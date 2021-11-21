Week 11 Rewind: Understudy QBs take center stage

Vikings 34, Packers 31

The scoop: After leading 16-3 in the second quarter on the first of three Kirk Cousins touchdown passes, the Vikings nearly blew it. They fell behind, 24-23, on Aaron Rodgers' second TD pass of the game to Davante Adams with 7:49 to go. After going in front, 31-24, on a 23-yard pass to Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook's two-point run, Minnesota gave up a tying touchdown on a 75-yard pass from Rodgers to Marquez Valdez-Scantling with 2:08 left. Cousins then led the Vikings 64 yards on eight plays after an interception by Packers was rubbed out after video review. Greg Joseph kicked a 29-yard field goal on the last play to win it after Cousins completed a 19-yard pass to Cook, a 26-yarder to Adam Thielen and Cook ran for 12 yards to the 7.

Why the Vikings won: Green Bay scored on all its possessions in the second half. Problem was the Packers had only three because the Vikings controlled the ball for 17:58 on its three series and scored 10 points.

Ravens 16, Bears 13