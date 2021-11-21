Week 11 Rewind: Understudy QBs take center stage

It's like going to the movies expecting to see Barrymore, Bogart or Brando and you get Jimmy Durante, Jerry Lewis or Will Ferrell.
It's been the Year of the Understudy, the Year of the Backup Quarterback in the National Football League.
In Week 11 games on Sunday, these were the fill-in quarterbacks featured:
Tyler Huntley (Baltimore Ravens), Tim Boyle (Detroit Lions), Colt McCoy (Arizona Cardinals) and Trevor Siemian (New Orleans Saints). And just for nostalgia, they brought back old favorites Joe Flacco, Andy Dalton and Cam Newton.
This after the absences of Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, Dak Prescott and Jameis Winston in recent weeks. Try as they might, it's difficult to keep quarterbacks healthy in the NFL, especially in the era of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It was another Sunday of upsets of teams with leading records. Division leaders Buffalo, Green Bay, Dallas and Tennessee all bit the dust with the Bills and Titans losing at home. Buffalo's loss to an oncoming Indianapolis Colts team was understandable, but Tennessee falling at home to Houston and Tyrod Taylor after losing eight in a row?
The result is a tightening of the races in the AFC East, AFC South, NFC North and NFC East.
A capsule look at Sunday's Week 11 games.
Game of the Day
Chiefs 19, Cowboys 9
The scoop: It's a mistake to jump to quick conclusions when it comes to the NFL. Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes on a downswing? Dallas ready to roll after routing Atlanta? Wrong on both counts. Mahomes and Chiefs made it look routine in their highly-touted matchup with Dallas. The Chiefs scored on their first possession with tight end Travis Kelce taking a direct snap and running over from 4 yards and Dallas trailed the rest of the day. Harrison Butker missed the extra point but came back with a 37-yard field goal later in the opening quarter for a 9-0 lead. Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass but he did complete 23 of 37 for 260 yards with one interception. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, back from injury, ran for 63 yards in 12 carries and scored on a 1-yard run in the second period.
Why the Chiefs won: Their improving defense held Dallas to 282 yards, sacked Prescott five times and intercepted him twice.
Top attractions
Chargers 41, Steelers 37
The scoop: Nobody melts down like the Chargers, but after surrendering a 14-point fourth quarter lead and falling behind, 37-34, they scored on Justin Herbert’s 53-yard pass to Mike Williams on a busted coverage assignment with 2:09 left, then sacked Ben Roethlisberger twice to preserve the victory. Austin Ekeler scored four touchdowns for L.A., two on pass receptions. He ran for only 50 yards on 11 carries. A blocked punt leading to a 1-yard Najee Harris touchdown run started the Pittsburgh comeback.
Why the Chargers won: In addition to his 382 passing yards and three touchdown throws, Herbert made several big plays running and had 90 yards on nine carries.
Bengals 32, Raiders 13
The scoop: The Raiders, who played like zombies against the Chiefs last week, looked just the same against Cincinnati. Joe Mixon ran for 123 yards in 30 carries and scored two touchdowns and Joe Burrow passed for one touchdown. The Bengals checked a two-game losing streak which followed a resounding road win at Baltimore. Rookie Evan McPherson kicked four field goals for the Bengals, the shortest from 47 yards. Derek Carr passed for the only Vegas touchdown.
Why the Bengals won: They outgained the Raiders by only 10 yards, but ran 23 more plays and had almost 15 more minutes of possession time.
Eagles 40, Saints 29
The scoop: Jalen Hurts scored two of his three rushing touchdowns, Darius Slay returned a Siemian pass 51 yards for a TD and Jake Elliott kicked four field goals as Philadelphia built 33-7 lead before giving up 22 points to New Orleans in the fourth quarter. Hurts ran 24 yards in the fourth for the last Eagles score. Elliott now has converted 18 of 30 FG tries this season.
Why the Eagles won: They ran for 242 yards on 50 tries, an average of 4.9, something the Bills should take note of for their visit to NoLa on Thanksgiving Night.
Vikings 34, Packers 31
The scoop: After leading 16-3 in the second quarter on the first of three Kirk Cousins touchdown passes, the Vikings nearly blew it. They fell behind, 24-23, on Aaron Rodgers' second TD pass of the game to Davante Adams with 7:49 to go. After going in front, 31-24, on a 23-yard pass to Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook's two-point run, Minnesota gave up a tying touchdown on a 75-yard pass from Rodgers to Marquez Valdez-Scantling with 2:08 left. Cousins then led the Vikings 64 yards on eight plays after an interception by Packers was rubbed out after video review. Greg Joseph kicked a 29-yard field goal on the last play to win it after Cousins completed a 19-yard pass to Cook, a 26-yarder to Adam Thielen and Cook ran for 12 yards to the 7.
Why the Vikings won: Green Bay scored on all its possessions in the second half. Problem was the Packers had only three because the Vikings controlled the ball for 17:58 on its three series and scored 10 points.
Ravens 16, Bears 13
The scoop: Two former Bills wide receivers played big parts in the late game drama. Dalton nearly did to the Ravens what he did to them in 2017 when his late pass completion to Tyler Boyd for Cincinnati knocked Baltimore out of the playoffs and put Buffalo in. This time his 46-yard pass to ex Bill Marquise Goodwin against a busted coverage put the Bears in front 13-9 with 1:41 left. But Huntley's 29-yard completion to former Bills first-round pick Sammy Watkins to the Chicago 3 set up the winning touchdown on a run by Devonta Freeman with 22 seconds left.
Why the Ravens won: The Bears don't know how to finish. Two weeks ago they went ahead of the Steelers in Pittsburgh, 27-26 with 1:46 left only to lose, 29-27, on a Chris Boswell field goal with 26 seconds left.
Cardinals 23, Seahawks 13
The scoop: McCoy passed for two of first-place Arizona's three touchdowns as he completed 35 of 44 for 328 yards. The first-place Cardinals went to 9-2. Russell Wilson of the Seahawks passed for only 207 yards and was sacked four times.
Why the Cardinals won: They kept the Seahawks out of the end zone until the middle of the fourth quarter and owned a 16-6 lead. Then they ate up 4:45 of the remaining time with a 67-yard drive for their insurance touchdown by James Conner.
Best of the rest
Washington 27, Panthers 21
The scoop: Out of football two weeks ago, Newton nearly was a hero again for Carolina. He passed for a touchdown and ran 24 yards for another to give the Panthers two seven-point leads and passed for another score to tie the game at 21. However, Washington won on two Joey Slye field goals in the fourth quarter. Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers rushed for 59 yards on 10 carries and caught seven passes for 60 yards in the loss. Taylor Heinicke passed for all three Washington touchdowns.
Why Washington won: They stopped Carolina on downs in its last two defensive series, once at the Carolina 32, setting up Slye's final field goal.
Browns 13, Lions 10
The scoop: Cleveland scored all its points in the second quarter, then held off the hard-luck Lions, who scored all theirs in the second half.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry ran 16 yards for one Browns score and Nick Chubb caught a 5-yard pass from Baker Mayfield for the other. Cleveland was vulnerable because Detroit blocked the extra point try after the second touchdown. Detroit got back into the game on a 57-yard run by D'Andre Swift in the third quarter but managed only a 43-yard Aldrick Rosas field goal the rest of the way.
Why the Browns won: After giving up 45 points to New England last week, their defense held up, turning back the Lions on 8 of 11 third downs and intercepting backup QB Boyle twice.
Texans 22, Titans 13
The scoop: Houston had not won since a Week One victory over Jacksonville (Doesn't everybody beat Jacksonville? Never mind...) The Texans took a 19-0 lead on two field goals by Ka'imi Fairbairn and two touchdowns by a guy name Taylor (Not Jonathan. Tyrod). Adrian Peterson carried nine times in gaining 40 of Tennessee's 103 rushing yards. The longest of Tyrod's 14 pass completions was only 13 yards.
Why the Texans won: They intercepted Ryan Tannehill four times, three times in the second half, and sacked him twice.
Dolphins 24, Jets 17
The scoop: Flacco's pass to Elijah Moore on a 62-yard play tied the game at 14 for the Jets in the third quarter. Miami responded with a 5-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Myles Gaskin early in the fourth and added a Jason Sanders field goal for a 24-14 lead. In his first start for the Jets, the veteran Flacco passed for both New York touchdowns as he completed 24 of 39 for 291 yards with no interceptions.
Why the Dolphins won: Missed field goals from 55 (off the left post) and 40 (wide left) by Matt Ammendola of the Jets helped in Miami's third win in a row.
Dog of the day
49ers 30, Jaguars 10
The scoop: San Francisco followed its resounding victory over the Rams on Monday night by walloping the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who caught a TD pass and ran for a score against L.A., ran 25 yards for the Niners' first touchdown. Jimmy Garoppolo passed for the 49ers' other two scores.
Why the 49ers won: They kept Jacksonville out of the end zone until James Robinson ran over from a yard out with 3:04 left in the game.