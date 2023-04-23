Chase Fraser of the Buffalo Bandits had three goals in an 11-10 victory against the Toronto Rock on Saturday.

Bandits clinch top seed in East; Matt Vinc becomes franchise leader in wins Matt Vinc made 44 saves to set the franchise record for career victories with 48 and Josh Byrne and Chase Fraser each had hat tricks as the Bandits beat the Toronto Rock, 11-10, before a season-high crowd of 16,861 Saturday at KeyBank Center.

In one of the highlight plays of the season in the National Lacrosse League, Fraser somehow corralled a rebound and went between the legs for a third-quarter goal that gave the Bandits a 6-5 lead.

Fraser scored two of his three goals in a 4-0 run by the Bandits in the third quarter that gave Buffalo its first lead of the game.

For his efforts, Fraser was rewarded with a spot on SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays, coming in at No. 3.

Here's the video: