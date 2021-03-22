Warm weather the only thing normal during football season kickoff in March

“It was definitely a long time coming, especially as a senior,” a happy Phillips said. “It was really scary in the fall when we got canceled. We’re just all really happy for this spring opportunity and (looking) to stay mentally locked in out here.”

“It’s good because people have been having a hard time during quarantine, and football is a good thing to get that off their mind,” South Park senior Marqwan Fluitt said.

Players were forced to work out on their own. Some gathered to do some work, but there wasn’t any weight-room training, since schools kept facilities closed. Some players paid to play in a seven-on-seven flag club league.

Some were in fine shape Monday, while others have nine more practices to play catch-up.

“I think kids are a little all over the place,” South Park coach Tim Delaney said. “I think some kids worked really hard during quarantine. Some kids have not. I think that’s pretty much how the entire population is, currently, so the kids that really worked hard look like they haven’t missed a beat. The kids that you know have a played a little bit more video games than they normally would probably need a little bit more work.”