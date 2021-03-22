Warm weather only thing normal during football season kickoff in March

Sunny skies and warm temperatures greeted high school coaches and athletes during the first day of football practice for Section VI teams.
That's not totally uncommon, as the weather usually is nice for gridiron’s opening day.
Except Monday was perhaps the most unusual opening day, for obvious reasons. It’s springtime in Western New York, a time when teams normally start offseason programs in preparation to make a long postseason run in the fall.
Instead, teams gathered to cram in as much work as possible before season-opening games start April 1.
It’s finally Western New York’s turn to play football, after watching from the sideline during this Covid-19 pandemic, while neighboring states such as Pennsylvania and New Jersey – with higher coronavirus percentages than New York – knocked heads during the traditional fall season.
Though the first few days of practice lack contact and pads, teams such as defending Class AA champion Lancaster and Class A champ South Park basked in being able to work out together for the first time.
Although the state Department of Health allowed school districts throughout the state the option to return to playing high-risk sports such as football late in the winter, some players, including Lancaster senior Cody Phillips, were pessimistic there would be a campaign. Taking the field for practice Monday changed that.
“It was definitely a long time coming, especially as a senior,” a happy Phillips said. “It was really scary in the fall when we got canceled. We’re just all really happy for this spring opportunity and (looking) to stay mentally locked in out here.”
“It’s good because people have been having a hard time during quarantine, and football is a good thing to get that off their mind,” South Park senior Marqwan Fluitt said.
Players were forced to work out on their own. Some gathered to do some work, but there wasn’t any weight-room training, since schools kept facilities closed. Some players paid to play in a seven-on-seven flag club league.
Some were in fine shape Monday, while others have nine more practices to play catch-up.
“I think kids are a little all over the place,” South Park coach Tim Delaney said. “I think some kids worked really hard during quarantine. Some kids have not. I think that’s pretty much how the entire population is, currently, so the kids that really worked hard look like they haven’t missed a beat. The kids that you know have a played a little bit more video games than they normally would probably need a little bit more work.”
Lancaster and South Park relish the opportunity to play, especially considering how their 2019 seasons ended with losses in the state quarterfinals.
The Legends, who have won the Class AA title each year since 2016, dropped a four-point decision to a beatable McQuaid team from Section V. Lancaster lost because it turned the ball over four times, including twice inside the Knights’ 20.
The Legends have 14 starters back, including senior quarterback Jason Mansell and running back Phillips. They are hungry, yet thankful for the opportunity to play. Lancaster coach Eric Rupp did not think he’d get a chance to work with this group. Now that he does, he says vigilance will be the key to staying on the field.
There already have been pauses involving Western New York teams. Cardinal O’Hara just came off pause, while St. Francis is on Covid-19 hiatus until March 29. The Monsignor Martin teams started practicing a week earlier than the public schools because their graduation dates, which impact the still-to-come spring sports season, are earlier than the public schools.
“I didn’t think we’d be here today,” Rupp said of this unpredictable pandemic. “Super motivated group. They’re ready to make a run at No. 5 (their fifth straight Section VI title).
“Everybody has to take it upon themselves to do the littler things right. Washing your hands, sanitizing your equipment, making sure you have a mask. Avoiding large social gatherings. It’s not easy. This quarantining has been wearing on people, but you have an opportunity to have a season. You have to do your part to make sure we stay on the field.”
In order to minimize spread of the virus, Lancaster plans to just have kids play one way, instead of two. They also are spacing out drill stations in practice to keep groups small.
South Park was doing something similar with its group work.
How different was it coaching opening practices March 22 instead of late August?
“I think we lucked out with a beautiful day,” Delaney said. “It’s different, but it’s exciting all in the same because we weren’t even sure we’d get to play. Even though it’s a mini season, we’re just excited we’re able to play.”
South Park’s motivation for coming in prepared is the fact it lacked the spark needed to win a postseason game. The Sparks suffered their only loss of the season to Canandaigua, a game in which the Sparks struggled to make plays after seemingly scoring at will during the regular season.
In addition to Fluitt, the Robert Morris commit at running back and defensive end, the Sparks return backfield mate and linebacker and fellow returning All-Western New York first team pick Keith Jackson. Mykel Hepburn returns at quarterback.
“It’s with me for sure and with us still, as long as we’ve had to wait (to get back on the field),” Fluitt said. “We have to work hard. We can’t be lazy because we could lose just like that.”
That includes following Covid-19 guidelines. They don’t want a positive test to potentially derail the season.
“We just have to follow every guideline,” Fluitt said. “Every guideline means everything.”
MMHSAA updates slate
The Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association released a revised schedule Monday due to some changes in its Week 1 slate because of a Covid-19 pause at St. Francis.
Here is the schedule:
March 27: St. Joe’s at Canisius, 1 p.m.; Timon-St. Jude vs. St. Mary’s, 1 p.m., location TBA
April 1: O’Hara at Timon, 4 p.m., location TBA.
April 3: St. Mary’s at Franklinville/Ellicottville, time and location TBA
April 6: Timon at St. Joe’s, 4 p.m.; Canisius at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
April 10: St. Francis at St. Joe’s, 1 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Cardinal O’Hara, 1 p.m.; Timon at Randolph, 6 p.m.
April 17: St. Francis at Canisius, 1 p.m.; St. Joe’s at St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.; Timon at O’Hara, 1 p.m.
April 24: Canisius at St. Joe’s, 1 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Timon, time and location TBA; O’Hara at Salamanca, time and location TBA; Bishop Sycamore at St. Francis, 6 p.m.
May 1: St. Joe’s at St. Francis, 7 p.m.; Class B No. 2 vs. Class A No. 1
May 8: Championship game (top two large school teams in regular-season standings).
No Connolly Cup
The Connolly Cup, which has been awarded annually to Western New York's top high school football player since 1972, will not be presented during the shortened football season that begins this week, organizers said.
The Connolly Cup committee still will attend games – as allowed by the schools involved and state and local health department officials – and will recognize outstanding players of the week, organizers said.
The award was last presented during the 2019 season to St. Francis quarterback Jake Ritts.