Voice of the Fan: Facts, fears, and future of the Bills' franchise

The Buffalo Bills lost 20-17 in a frustrating game in New Jersey against the division rival New York Jets that knocked the Bills off their high horse and might lead to a tougher than expected horse race in the AFC East and conference as a whole.

In exit polls this week throughout Western New York, and all of BillsMafia everywhere, the quintessential issue concerning the very future of our country was not inflation, women’s rights or crime. It was Josh Allen’s elbow.

The Bills dodged a bullet with the latest reports that it’s not as serious as feared, and Allen might play as soon as this week, likely biting similar bullets while throwing them.

Like most things about Allen, his pain tolerance is off the charts. After injuring his elbow in the Jets game, Allen threw the longest pass – 70 yards – in the last six years, according to NextGenStats, rolling left, and right on the money to Gabe Davis, who tried to catch it, unsuccessfully, with his face.

The facts and stats are that the Bills are still No. 1 in the AFC. They have lost two games they very well could or should have won at the end, on the road, by five total points, to two teams that are 6-3. They have defeated all three other AFC division leaders. They have the biggest point differential and margin of victory in the league. They have given up the least points.

Those are facts in cold numbers.

The fears are that injuries are catching up to them. Allen’s throwing arm is worse than is being let on. The team cannot stop the run, at least not anymore. Davis is not a true WR2, and Stefon Diggs is the only reliable target. The Bills cannot score in the red zone. Ken Dorsey might be not only coming back down to earth, but is in over his head. Allen, however good he is, is turning the ball over at an alarming rate and might be in a slump.

All of those can be legitimately argued by pessimists and self-anointed realists, and tempered by optimists.

The trends are that the Bills as a whole and the offense/Allen are in a slump, however minor and temporary it might be. There is no arguing that the last two games, they haven’t dominated or played to their potential. The offense is not scoring touchdowns as it has or should. In both games, Josh threw two all-but-inexplicable and horrendous interceptions.

Plus, the AFC East is getting far better and way tighter, and the Bills are 0-2 in the division.

For fans' argument’s sake, two weeks and games does really make a solid “trend.” It is just as easily a fluke or aberration. The bad game against the Packers was a 10-point win. It’s almost as if not having your All-Pro cornerback, All-Pro safety, Pro Bowl safety, and Pro Bowl linebacker in against the Jets could hinder your performance a tad.

The pundits are all over the map. Many still think the Bills are the Super Bowl favorite. Just as many knocked them down a slot or two in the power ratings, which is likely a legitimate take, as those are to be taken as weekly.

The Bills fans are seemingly, equally, torn between the sky is the limit and the sky is falling. The Bills extended history, and most recent drought, put a lasting pall in the back of many Bills fans' minds and hearts that is difficult to exorcise.

But these Bills and their management are different. This team is solid, and really has no relation to Bills failures of yore.

The players are supremely confident. There were several reports that Allen has been his normal great, goofy self since Sunday and definitely plans on playing against the Vikings, a team that is 7-1. The Bills are a touchdown favorite (considering Allen plays).

The probabilities are that the last couple of games and misfires were simply a glitch in the matrix. The team was never going to go 17-0 or 16-1, and there were certain to be inevitable losses along the way.

The possibilities are everywhere. Fans can chose what to believe and argue from a Cheesecake Factory menu of legit and distorted facts, stats and pack mentalities.

The next few days (through Sunday night) are crucial, one way or another. Will the Bills coaches, doctors and management agree that Allen’s injury is all about pain management and not risk further injury? And will the other notable Bills injuries take their toll? Will the Bills bounce back to their previous prominence, or drop further down in the standings and power ratings?

BillsMafia has been on a rickety road all week, seriously concerned about their franchise leader’s arm and their team's recent body of work.

Time to circle the wagons.

Bills by 13 over the Vikings. Go Bills!