Mark Alnutt is in the early months of his sixth year as head of the athletic department at the University at Buffalo and has seen some seismic shifts in his own program and in the landscape of college sports.

Hired in March 2018, UB’s vice president and director of athletics has made four hires in the revenue sports of football and men’s and women’s basketball. He also has had one firing in those three sports. He led the athletic department through the Covid-19 pandemic and has overseen the construction of several major projects on campus, including the Brittany Murchie Mulla Sports Performance Center, which is scheduled to open at the start of the 2024-25 school year.

UB also announced Friday that it had raised more than $5.4 million in cash and total gift commitments for the 2022-23 fiscal year, including a department record $4,378,961.93 in cash collections.

Alnutt recently spoke to The Buffalo News on several topics that are impacting the UB athletic department. The two-part interview, which will continue Tuesday, has been condensed and edited for clarity.

The Buffalo News: What is the state of the UB athletic program financially, athletically and culturally?

Alnutt: First of all, it’s my sixth year here, and it doesn’t seem like it’s been that long. Because of all the events, all the happenings with Covid, two of those years were a blur. First and foremost, it’s good to reach the sixth year, I think, from a stability standpoint, within the program, leadership in the program, leadership on this campus with (UB president) Dr. (Satish) Tripathi. Being able to have us together, lock-sync, in terms of continuing to build a program. I’ll look and reflect on what we’ve been able to achieve our last five years, going on year six, and there’s lots to talk about. When you look at the state of football here at UB, as compared to where it was before, we have a consistent product, as I see, out there in terms of winning three bowl games (2019, 2020, 2022). The first time in UB history, winning in three of the last four years and going to bowl games four of the last five years is significant for a program of this stature, and continuing to be talked about from the postseason standpoint.

When you look at our growing Olympic sports, case in point, a coach like (women’s soccer coach) Shawn Burke. He’s been here for a while, obviously hired previous to my tenure here, but being able to award Shawn with the first multiyear contract for an Olympic sport coach. And, obviously, what happened (Aug. 20), with a 2-1 win at Ohio State.

And then you look at (coaches) we’ve had an opportunity to recruit, hire, develop, and in seeing progress. Volleyball, seeing progress there. Swimming and diving, and tennis is always competitive. There’s some good things to be able to talk about. Basketball, we had to replace two significant coaches on the men’s and women’s side with Nate Oats and (Felisha Legette) Jack, as well, but I feel that we’re at the beginning of, I think, a great run for Becky Burke. And then also, too, when we had to make a change with Jim Whitesell, and to be able to bring in somebody that I feel is going to get us back into the mix competitively in the Mid-American Conference in George Halcovage III.

From a financial standpoint, obviously, we’re doing the best we can, given the resources that support the university. We had a record fundraising year, the highest in UB athletics history in regards to gift commitments and, also, cash in hand.

Gifts like that, support like that, that helps us be able to turf the softball field. That helps us be able to put that ceremonial shovel in the ground. As we continue to work together, with the campus and the community, just continue to build our brand on campus, and build our brand within the community. I want to see more. I want to see more support for our athletics program out in the community. When I say that, I’m not saying there’s no support, because there is support, but, again, just that folks realize that hey, we’re one of 130-plus FBS programs in the nation, and I feel that we continue to trend that way.

TBN: You brought up the basketball programs, two programs that have had a lot of change in the last couple years. George Halcovage III is the second hire for the program since 2019, and he’s establishing the new ground floor for the program. What’s the ideal next step for men’s basketball?

Alnutt: Everyone’s going to say, “Let’s get a MAC championship. Let’s re-create the 2018-19 season.” But what I feel is next for men’s basketball is, play the style people are going to gravitate to. We talked about “blue collar,” and I’m not saying we’re not going to continue that moniker, but some of that resonates with our community, our folks, and bringing in hard-working kids that are going to play hard on both sides of ball. They’re going to go after the loose balls. They’re going to play great defense and they’re going have people talking about the potential of the program because they see it, and look at it almost as a reflection of women’s basketball.

We did win a MAC championship (in 2022 in women’s basketball) but what that program was able to do (in 2023), short of bodies, short of whatever, you know what? They play hard. And they had people talking about that program, to the point where, you’re one shot away from knocking off top-seeded Toledo at the MAC Tournament. That’s what I want to have happen, is people understand what our men’s basketball program is all about, the women’s basketball program, and be able to see that this is an exciting brand of basketball to watch because these kids are going to lay it all out for their coach and for us, day in and day out.

TBN: The women’s basketball team had a lot of turnover in the offseason. The entire assistant coaching staff is new, and five recruits asked for releases. Once the dust settles, do you audit the program and say, where do we go next?

Alnutt: Surround yourself with with great people. Surround yourself with people that are going to, first and foremost, mesh with you, be able to understand what your vision for the program is and be people that you know you can definitely count on. I will say this: I appreciate our former staff that was here, but, sometimes, it’s not for everybody, and I wish that could have been vetted out more, previously to what had happened.

With coaching transitions, assistant coaches leave, and, sometimes, student-athletes are recruited based on that coach that recruited them here, rather than the head coach, rather than school. But the exciting part about Becky’s program, moving forward, is the assistant coaches she brought in with local ties (in Jacey Brooks, a former Buffalo State women’s basketball standout, and James Ewing, a Cardinal O’Hara graduate). Becky, surrounding herself with those types of folks, will make the program better.

From a recruiting standpoint, yes, we had five (recruits) that we granted their request for a release, but now you have a more balanced class. You brought in freshmen, transfers, a grad transfer. It is more balanced, and you don’t have seven freshmen who all want playing time. I’m excited about it. But again, we all have obstacles we have to overcome, and I would say, as we went forward this time around, we wanted to make sure Becky surrounded herself with the best people.

TBN: Football goes into its third year with Maurice Linguist as its coach. How does this program, for lack of a better term, level up in his third year? The power is shifting in college football, and how do you give a program more national attention? Or do you start with earning more regional attention, and then, turning to national attention?

Alnutt: One thing I’ve seen is that (Linguist) is willing to adapt and grow. This is UB-specific, but a lot of these Group of Five programs, you have turnover and transition through assistant coaches, as well. When that happens, you have to identify, who’s that next person that might come in or might be elevated in your staff. I do feel, from a recruiting standpoint, that we’ve hit on all cylinders the last couple of years. You’re going to have more experience across the board, and the one position we don’t have experience and lost a lot of production is the wide receiver group. But I do feel, in terms of who we’ve been able to recruit and bring in, that we’re going to be able to level up.

Even with that, you have that transition, you learn, you grow as learn from your mistakes and you critique your successes, as well, but also how we approach the the non-conference aspect of the season.

We’ve got another difficult non-conference schedule, at Wisconsin, Liberty, at Louisiana. Fordham was a playoff team (in the Football Championship Subdivision), but moving into the MAC, the one thing you continue to analyze is November. When you really look at November, and our record in November the last two years (0-6). We had the Akron game moved to December and got that win. But what does that look like? How do we adjust? How do we approach those type of ball games in MACtion? He’s aware of that, and I know they have a plan there. But this is year three and for any program, year three, year four, this where you hopefully make the next step.

Coming Tuesday: Alnutt discusses the pressing issue of Name, Image and Likeness and how support is being developed at UB, as well as conference realignment, which, surprisingly, has not yet impacted UB or the MAC.