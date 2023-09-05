The University at Buffalo athletic department hasn’t faced the issue of Name, Image and Likeness just yet, but that’s not to say it hasn’t been a point of emphasis or discussion within the athletic program.

Mark Alnutt, UB’s vice president and director of athletics, revealed some of the program’s plans and goals for the growth of NIL, as well as some of the road blocks the athletic program faces because of it.

The News’ conversation with Alnutt continues with the issue of NIL, as well as conference realignment and its lack of impact on UB and on the Mid-American Conference, which, surprisingly, has yet to be dismantled in the process of conference realignment. In fact, Alnutt had a good laugh last week, when asked if any of the MAC’s 12 schools had left for the Pac-12 or the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The second part of the two-part interview has been edited for clarity and condensed.

TBN: Is there a collective being organized, or one that’ has been established, with the purpose of Name, Image and Likeness at UB?

Alnutt: We had a collective previously, for one of our sports. We are now in the process of putting one together. We’re very close. A group of folks that see the need, understand the need to see our vision, understand the vision, understand that the current landscape of college athletics and see the value of why this is needed. Hopefully, sometime soon, we’ll able to make that announcement so others who want to contribute, can, and I encourage people to contribute to help our student-athletes.

TBN: How do you educate not just the athletes, but the coaches and others who want to help out with NIL?

Alnutt: Our role, as an athletic director in the past was, you would raise money for brick-and-mortar projects, operational needs, discretionary needs for support programs, and then also endowments, to try to endow scholarships. But this has now become a ... part of that conversation. It’s a little bit different conversation because, depending on your how you approach it, you might not get those priority points for giving to an athletics department. You might not get certain tax benefits for giving, but the thing I look at it is, to be able to support student-athletes this way is more transformative, not transactional. Yes, you can buy premium seating in the Gicewicz Club (at UB Stadium) and pay that fee, and that’s more transactional, which we appreciate. But for us to be able to continue to get this thing going and at a high level, that needs to be a part of that.

Student-athletes are asking about it during the recruiting trips, because they go to other places and they see what’s out there for them. For us, it’s just to have that not necessarily in the back of our minds, it has to be in the forefront of our minds when we’re approaching alumni donors. When I speak to people, one of the things I bring up is those three letters: N-I-L. Here’s how you can support us. Here’s how you can support our student-athletes. They’re part of this, too.

We just had a state bill here in New York that allows, now, athletic departments to assist student-athletes and try to find those opportunities and get collectives over here, but legitimate NIL opportunities, whether it’s through restaurants, or businesses. I think that’s beneficial because we assist our student-athletes in all sorts of other things, i.e., academic support, nutrition, strength and conditioning, mental wellness, career development. We’re trying to build a brand, why not be able assist with that? That’s going to be very beneficial for us. But there comes a point where we look at NIL, going forward, and ask, what are the guardrails to it? What I mean by that is, get the tampering aspect out of our business, as best we can, make it a level playing field. When I say ‘level,’ I’m not saying that each kid needs to make this much or this much, but make it level in terms of how you approach students, how you approach student-athletes that are not on your roster. And to make it a point where it’s just transparent, and not things that are happening behind our backs, to entice student-athletes to leave and go someplace else. Or even for us, I don’t want our coaches trying to take student-athletes over here to come here to UB.

TBN: We’ve seen the Pac-12 break apart, with UCLA and USC moving to the Big Ten in 2024, and Utah, Arizona and Arizona State joining the Big 12 next year. How has realignment not impacted the MAC, yet? To what do you attribute the MAC’s stability?

Alnutt: Geography, first and foremost. Our footprint. We have the smallest footprint that’s out there, currently. We’re outliers, us and Northern Illinois. What are we, 550 miles away, as compared to other conferences? I don’t think you have anyone else that’s under 1,000. Most importantly, it’s the similar institutions. Within a conference, you look at some of these Power Five conferences, you can have a hierarchy. You’re going to look at the SEC and you’re going to see the Alabamas, Georgias, Tennessees up here and, and, no offense to my (alma mater), but the Missouris aren’t going to be up there, or the Vanderbilts or the Mississippi States. You have that hierarchy there. And what happened in the Pac-12, and where we’re at with the Pac-4, because you have these schools that are that are different, and different, not in terms of what they offer academically, or as academic institutions, but in terms of how they fund their athletics department. That causes these shifts. That causes these opportunities for some of these schools to decide, ‘Hey, you know what, we want to be in the Big 10 because of X, Y, Z, or, we want to be in the SEC, or maybe we’re too good to be in the ACC.

When you have a conference like us, as compared to those conferences in the Power Five and even as compared to some of the other Group of Five conferences is that we have a collection of like-minded institutions, resources that are very similar to each other, that really make sense and fit in terms of what our missions to our universities are.