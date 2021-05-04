Unified Sports basketball supporters want BPS schools to participate in season

The letter signed by Assistant Superintendent of Health/Physical Education and Athletic Cecelie Owens, Director of Athletics Michael House and Assistant Superintendent of Special Education Kim Hoelscher also states: “While we will not be offering Unified Sports at this time, we look forward to planning with the community and stakeholders in the near future to launch a top notch and expanded BPS Unified Sports program for next year and beyond.

“There have been many challenges as we reopen schools. The athletic department faces our own set of challenges such as transportation, sharing of facilities and minimizing risk of Covid spread. As a department we are employing the same phased-in systematic and disciplined approach to reopening sports as the district is using to safely return students. Varsity sports are the first phase of the return of sports. Junior varsity, Unified Varsity and modified sports will follow next year.”

The district’s approach is not sitting well with anyone in the Unified community -- including Edward Speidel, a parent of a special needs student at Olmsted and one of the organizers of Tuesday’s rally. Nor are those plans sitting well with special education teacher Lisa Laske of Olmsted and program coaches and special-ed teachers Jamie Keller and Emily Frischholz of City Honors.