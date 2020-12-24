UB's Malcolm Koonce grows into anchor of defensive line

Malcolm Koonce didn’t always have a strong relationship with football. He grew up playing the sport in the Hudson Valley, but he acknowledges that his affection for the game was sometimes minimal.
“When I first started playing football, I low-key hated it,” Koonce, a senior defensive end on the University at Buffalo football team, said with a laugh. “My dad was a real passionate guy so it was kind of like coming home with the coach after a game. But then I had a close friend I grew up with, who got me into the sport, and then I fell in love with it.”
He set a goal of following his passion and playing college football, but that love didn’t extend to all aspects. The weight room wasn’t one of his favorite places to be, either. He’d rather be on the football field than trying to do dead lifts and bench presses.
But when Koonce realized what would help him excel as a college football player, he bought in. Koonce has developed into the anchor of the defensive line for the Bulls (5-1), who will face Marshall (7-2) in the Camellia Bowl at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Montgomery, Ala.
“I don’t think anybody can really tell you what college football really is, unless you really go through it,” Koonce said of his growth at UB. “There’s just as many highs, of winning games, of upset games and going to championships, as there is roller coasters down, of losing games, your body hurting. It really helped me mature and made me into the person I am today.”
Koonce had a flirtation with another contact sport: rugby. Even though he’s played football since the third grade, he started played rugby in the eighth grade, at the urging of his brother. The sport, though, initially terrified him, a thought that now makes him laugh.
“The first contact I had to go into, I thought I was going to crumble into pieces,” said Koonce, who has 30 tackles, five sacks, four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups this season. “I had to get used to it, but once I got my feet wet, I thought, ‘I like this.’ ”
Rugby, Koonce said, instilled more discipline and toughness in him, which translated to football. When he began high school, though, he had a pivotal realization.
“I realized, you can go to school for free for playing football,” Koonce said. “Once I realized that, I knew that to help my family out, that was a mission I had to be on.”
He transferred to Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains before his sophomore year of high school. Football at Stepinac was a serious endeavor and Koonce helped the Crusaders defeat St. Francis for the 2015 New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association championship. The year prior, Stepinac lost to Canisius in the Catholic state championship game.
Koonce said playing football at the school and being a part of the community was one of the best formative experiences of his life. It also helped him develop into a college prospect and, now, a potential pro prospect. Koonce has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, scheduled for Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala., and will become just the fourth UB player to play in the annual showcase, joining Gerry Philbin (1964), Anthony Johnson (2019) and Tyree Jackson (2019).
"If you’re not on the Malcolm Koonce bandwagon you’d be smart to hop on while there’s room. This dude can play," Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy tweeted in announcing Koonce's invitation in November. "Few rushers in the ‘21 class can dip and bend the edge like (him)."
“It is remarkable how a kid who was a rugby player can become a Senior Bowl and an NFL prospect,” O’Donnell said in an email. “One thing I have noticed is that Malcolm, through very hard work, has become bigger, stronger and faster. Most importantly, he has become a student of the game.
“When you don't know where you’re going, you tend to drive slow. When the picture is clear and you know where you’re going you, go faster. Malcolm has slowed the game down for himself and plays it at a very fast speed.”
The weight room, however, still wasn’t where he wanted to be. He thought lifting weights meant bodybuilding, rather than strength training, and that intimidated him. Koonce concedes it wasn’t until he got to UB that he fully grasped the value of weight training as it complemented football. Chuck Harris, a former UB defensive end, impressed that upon him.
“Seeing how strong Chuck was in the weight room and how strong he was on the field," Koonce said, "He told me that when he got to college, he was like, 130 pounds, he wasn’t that strong and he said that when he started working out, he looked the way I did,” Koonce said. “So I thought, ‘Let me listen to him for a little bit.’ ”
Koonce’s arrival at UB forced another realization: He needed to understand his role and work toward a bigger one. UB coach Lance Leipold recognized Koonce’s boundless enthusiasm – part of Koonce’s nature as an extrovert – but Leipold wanted Koonce to be productive for the long term, rather than be frustrated by not immediately contributing.
“Malcolm and I had a talk before the season, and he talked about his early days, when he didn’t understand why he wasn’t playing as much,” Leipold said. “He just thought he could run around and go make plays. He didn’t understand what his position was, how it fit into the defense and the role and the technique and why that was important."
Growth, like his coach at Stepinac said, was going to be key in Koonce’s development at UB.
“Once he started to figure that out, his experiences became even better,” Leipoid said. “Listening to him talk about that impressed me.”
Koonce has gotten the help of some of UB’s younger defensive linemen, including freshman George Wolo (25 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in six games) and redshirt junior Eric Black, who have maximized their playing time in the absence of Taylor Riggins, who has not played this season because of an unspecified injury.
“This year, our success has been about guys stepping up,” Koonce said. “Wolo, him stepping up after Ron (McGee, UB’s junior defensive tackle) got hurt. Young guys stepping up, and him coming in and showing how relentless he is, I just think that was amazing. The same thing with Eric stepping up after Taylor got hurt. Eric really showed he can be a valuable asset to our defense. Guys are willing to pick up where the other guy in front of them left off.”
The Camellia Bowl isn’t the end of the football line for Koonce, either. He will get another chance to impress when he returns to Alabama next month for the Senior Bowl.
That love-hate relationship Koonce once had with the sport? It has turned into a long-term commitment.
“Malcolm Koonce has been there every day for us,” Leipold said. “I think he missed one day of practice in his career. He had a thumb injury a couple years ago and battled through it.
"He’s been very reliable and very durable in what he’s done. And this year, I’ve seen him pay more attention to detail to his technique and on the finer points of his game, and I think that’s going to help propel him to that next level, when he gets that opportunity.”