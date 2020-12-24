UB's Malcolm Koonce grows into anchor of defensive line

Malcolm Koonce didn’t always have a strong relationship with football. He grew up playing the sport in the Hudson Valley, but he acknowledges that his affection for the game was sometimes minimal.

“When I first started playing football, I low-key hated it,” Koonce, a senior defensive end on the University at Buffalo football team, said with a laugh. “My dad was a real passionate guy so it was kind of like coming home with the coach after a game. But then I had a close friend I grew up with, who got me into the sport, and then I fell in love with it.”

He set a goal of following his passion and playing college football, but that love didn’t extend to all aspects. The weight room wasn’t one of his favorite places to be, either. He’d rather be on the football field than trying to do dead lifts and bench presses.

But when Koonce realized what would help him excel as a college football player, he bought in. Koonce has developed into the anchor of the defensive line for the Bulls (5-1), who will face Marshall (7-2) in the Camellia Bowl at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Montgomery, Ala.