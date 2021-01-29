UB's last-second attempt bounces out in 76-75 loss to Ohio

“We were really poor, offensively, in the first 12 minutes,” said UB coach Jim Whitesell, whose team was 12 for 30 from the floor in the first half. “We had 10 turnovers, and at one point we got within two and again, we had four really bad offensive possessions and we turned the ball over.

“We talked about that at halftime. Offensively, we were shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Segu’s layup off a steal by Josh Mballa (14 points, 12 rebounds) cut Ohio’s lead to 27-25 with 6:13 left in the first half, but the Bobcats went on a 12-3 run that spanned more than 3 1/2 minutes, and took a 41-32 lead into halftime.

UB cut Ohio’s lead to four four times in the first 12 minutes of the second half, and with 6:18 left, Graves’ 3-pointer cut Ohio’s lead to 65-64. Williams tied the game at 68-68 on a layup with 5:07 left. Then, with 40 seconds left, Mballa’s second-chance layup gave UB its only lead of the second half, at 75-74.

“The kids realized we didn’t play a good first half, and we continued to fight,” said Whitesell, whose team has lost three of its last four games. “Your game’s going to come back if you do the fundamental things, and we got some runouts and were playing better defense.

“But it’s a tough loss. We’re 4-4 in the league. We’re coming off an interruption and we’ve got to take advantage off this stretch coming up, starting with Ball State (on Tuesday).”

