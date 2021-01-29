UB's last-second attempt bounces out in 76-75 loss to Ohio

If it was left to Ronaldo Segu to take the final shot of the game again, his teammates agreed that they would give him the ball, without any hesitation.
The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team wiped out a four-point deficit inside the final 2 1/2 minutes of regulation against Ohio, and Segu lined up to take UB’s last shot of the game.
The audacious attempt at a comeback, however, fell short in a 76-75 loss to the Bobcats on Friday at Alumni Arena.
Trailing by a point after Ohio’s Dwight Wilson missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 11 seconds left, Jayvon Graves grabbed the rebound and drove down the court, then passed to Jeenathan Williams, who went to drive the lane. Ohio’s Ben Vander Plas, however, guarded Williams, who kicked out the ball to Segu at the perimeter.
Segu’s 3-point attempt with less than a second left, however, clanked off the rim just before time expired. Segu’s shot came after Wilson (21 points) gave Ohio the one-point lead on a layup with 25.7 seconds left, on a second-chance rebound of Vander Plas’ layup attempt.
“I had gotten the rebound and I noticed two people were heading at him,” Graves said of the play to Williams. “Jeenathan found Rondo, and he works on that shot. And we believe in him to take it.”
Williams agreed.
“I liked him shooting that shot, any time,” said Williams, who scored 14 points for the Bulls. “And a million times more. He will make that shot. It’ll fall. He just missed it tonight.”
UB’s game Friday was its first game since Jan. 21, a 92-77 win against Eastern Michigan at Alumni Arena. Its game Jan. 23 at Northern Illinois and its game Tuesday against Central Michigan were each postponed due to Covid-19 issues for the opposing programs. UB’s game against Central Michigan was called off less than half an hour before the scheduled tipoff, due to positive Covid-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing that resulted in roster issues for Central Michigan.
But a lack of repetition wasn’t an issue for the Bulls (6-5, 4-4 Mid-American Conference).
“It wasn’t that we had a slow start, but we had to get back on our game,” said Graves, who led the Bulls with 18 points. "We were motivated to play the other day, and motivated to play today, but we started slow. But they shot the ball well.”
The Bulls also got outmuscled under the basket in the first half. UB scored only 16 points in the paint in the first half, including four in the first 8 1/2 minutes.
UB also entered the game against Ohio (10-6, 6-4) averaging 13.2 turnovers per game, but committed 10 of their 14 turnovers in the first half.
“We were really poor, offensively, in the first 12 minutes,” said UB coach Jim Whitesell, whose team was 12 for 30 from the floor in the first half. “We had 10 turnovers, and at one point we got within two and again, we had four really bad offensive possessions and we turned the ball over.
“We talked about that at halftime. Offensively, we were shooting ourselves in the foot.”
Segu’s layup off a steal by Josh Mballa (14 points, 12 rebounds) cut Ohio’s lead to 27-25 with 6:13 left in the first half, but the Bobcats went on a 12-3 run that spanned more than 3 1/2 minutes, and took a 41-32 lead into halftime.
UB cut Ohio’s lead to four four times in the first 12 minutes of the second half, and with 6:18 left, Graves’ 3-pointer cut Ohio’s lead to 65-64. Williams tied the game at 68-68 on a layup with 5:07 left. Then, with 40 seconds left, Mballa’s second-chance layup gave UB its only lead of the second half, at 75-74.
“The kids realized we didn’t play a good first half, and we continued to fight,” said Whitesell, whose team has lost three of its last four games. “Your game’s going to come back if you do the fundamental things, and we got some runouts and were playing better defense.
“But it’s a tough loss. We’re 4-4 in the league. We’re coming off an interruption and we’ve got to take advantage off this stretch coming up, starting with Ball State (on Tuesday).”