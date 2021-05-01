UB's Jaret Patterson to sign with Washington Football Team as a free agent

Jaret Patterson now heads to the NFL.
While the University at Buffalo running back wasn’t selected in the NFL Draft, it wasn’t long before he still found an opportunity.
Patterson told the News in a text message that he will join the Washington Football team as an undrafted free agent. He's one of three Bulls who signed or will sign as free agents with teams on Saturday. Kayode Awosika, an offensive lineman, posted on his Twitter account that he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, and wide receiver Antonio Nunn is expected to sign with the Atlanta Falcons.
Malcolm Koonce, a defensive end from UB whom the Las Vegas Raiders selected at No. 79 in the third round Friday. Koonce is the 15th UB player to be drafted in the program’s history, and the first since 2017, when the Cincinnati Bengals selected Bulls tight end Mason Schreck in the seventh round, at No. 251.
Koonce had 30 tackles, five sacks and four hurries in six games in 2020, helping UB to a bowl-game victory for a second straight year. He also had 6.5 tackles for a loss of 38 yards.
Patterson will sign with Washington, a team that’s close to where he grew up in Glenn Dale, Md. Patterson was a standout at St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel, Md., about halfway between Baltimore and Washington.
In the later rounds of the NFL Draft on Saturday, Patterson expressed some disappointment -- and motivation -- with not being drafted in a post on Twitter.
"Lol this only more motivation!!" he wrote. "More fuel to the fire!! This ain’t nothing new to me!! I know god is doing this for a reason!!"
However, a few hours later, he posted a photo of himself as a child, standing behind a mannequin that wore a burgundy, yellow and white Washington jersey.
"It was already written!! Thank you god!!"
Patterson emerged in the last two seasons at UB as one of the nation’s most productive running backs.
After three seasons with the Bulls, Patterson left UB as its second all-time leading rusher (3,884 yards) and as the leader in rushing touchdowns, with 52. He led the nation in rushing yards per game (178.67 over six games) in 2020. He set a single-game MAC rushing record of 409 yards and tied an FBS record with eight touchdowns in a single game Nov. 28 in a 70-41 win against Kent State.
Listed generously at 5-foot-9, Patterson said at UB’s pro day in March that he wanted to continue to be a student of the sport, and that it would help his growth as a professional.
Patterson knew, however, that being a productive running back wasn’t the only asset he could bring to NFL teams.
With aspirations of playing professional football, Patterson trained with UB's special teams units and in training to turn pro, he also focused on his abilities as a receiver and as a blocker.
"They know I can run the ball," Patterson told the News earlier this year, "but they’re going to be very surprised by what else I can do.”
Awosika trained at tackle and at guard as he prepared for the NFL Draft; he played at both tackle positions with the Bulls from 2017-20.
The 6-foot-3, 307 pound Minnesotan was on an offensive line that gave up one sack in seven games in 2020, and helped UB finish second in the country in rushing offense (287.43 yards per game) and fifth in scoring offense (43.4 points per game).
Nunn caught 113 passes for 1,718 yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons at UB. Despite playing in a run-heavy offense in the last two years, he still had 86 catches for 1,271 yards and eight touchdowns.
Nunn said at UB’s pro day that he spent his offseason preparing to play at the professional level by learning every position where he could contribute.
He said that in UB's offense, he learned how to better read defenses, how to be a more physical player, and gained a better understanding of assignments and quarterback reads.
