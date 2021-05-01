UB's Jaret Patterson to sign with Washington Football Team as a free agent

"Lol this only more motivation!!" he wrote. "More fuel to the fire!! This ain’t nothing new to me!! I know god is doing this for a reason!!"

However, a few hours later, he posted a photo of himself as a child, standing behind a mannequin that wore a burgundy, yellow and white Washington jersey.

"It was already written!! Thank you god!!"

Patterson emerged in the last two seasons at UB as one of the nation’s most productive running backs.

After three seasons with the Bulls, Patterson left UB as its second all-time leading rusher (3,884 yards) and as the leader in rushing touchdowns, with 52. He led the nation in rushing yards per game (178.67 over six games) in 2020. He set a single-game MAC rushing record of 409 yards and tied an FBS record with eight touchdowns in a single game Nov. 28 in a 70-41 win against Kent State.

Listed generously at 5-foot-9, Patterson said at UB’s pro day in March that he wanted to continue to be a student of the sport, and that it would help his growth as a professional.

Patterson knew, however, that being a productive running back wasn’t the only asset he could bring to NFL teams.