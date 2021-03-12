UB women's basketball can't make comeback in MAC tournament loss to Bowling Green

CLEVELAND – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team hoped to play in at least one more game after Friday – the Mid-American Conference championship game. But Bowling Green had a different ideas.
Bowling Green wore down UB and kept the Bulls’ shooters off balance in a 80-67 win against UB in a MAC tournament semifinal at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Bulls shot 24 for 72 and made only six 3-pointers, and committed 13 turnovers; Bowling Green finished with 18 points off turnovers, and a barrage of 3-pointers helped the Falcons, the top seed in the eight-team tournament, end UB’s season.
Unlike last Saturday, when the Bulls erased a 16-point halftime deficit to beat the Falcons 69-68 in northwest Ohio, there was no comeback in the Bulls.
Dyaisha Fair led the fourth-seeded Bulls (15-9) with 20 points, and Cheyenne McEvans scored 16 points and had 12 rebounds.
Elissa Brett scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds for the Falcons (20-5), and Lexi Fleming added 16 points and five steals.
Bowling Green will face either No. 2 Central Michigan or No. 3 Ohio in the MAC Tournament championship game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Bowling Green took a 9-6 lead four minutes into the first quarter, and took advantage of UB’s poor shooting; the Bulls hit a stretch of more than five minutes without a successful shot from the floor. The Bulls also had to contend with Bowling Green’s quickness on the floor, which allowed the Falcons to capitalize on rebounds and force early turnovers. Bowling Green led the Bulls 14-8 after Fair broke a field-goal drought of more than five minutes for UB,
Summer Hemphill's jumper with 32 seconds left brought the Bulls within four, at 19-15, in a quarter in which the Bulls struggled -- they were 6 for 16 from the floor in the first 10 minutes.
Bowling Green led by as many as 12 points, as UB was unable to make a shot in the first 4:40 of the second quarter, until Jessika Schiffer's back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers in a span of less than a minute cut BG's lead to 27-24, but UB made only four of its 17 shots in the second, and trailed 34-26 at the half.
The Bulls again cut Bowling Green’s lead to four points three times in the first five minutes of the third quarter, but each time, the Falcons answered with a 3-pointer. Bowling Green hit 11 3-pointers in the first 30 minutes, and opened its lead to as many as 19 points late in the fourth.