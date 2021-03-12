UB women's basketball can't make comeback in MAC tournament loss to Bowling Green

CLEVELAND – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team hoped to play in at least one more game after Friday – the Mid-American Conference championship game. But Bowling Green had a different ideas.

Bowling Green wore down UB and kept the Bulls’ shooters off balance in a 80-67 win against UB in a MAC tournament semifinal at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Bulls shot 24 for 72 and made only six 3-pointers, and committed 13 turnovers; Bowling Green finished with 18 points off turnovers, and a barrage of 3-pointers helped the Falcons, the top seed in the eight-team tournament, end UB’s season.

Unlike last Saturday, when the Bulls erased a 16-point halftime deficit to beat the Falcons 69-68 in northwest Ohio, there was no comeback in the Bulls.

Dyaisha Fair led the fourth-seeded Bulls (15-9) with 20 points, and Cheyenne McEvans scored 16 points and had 12 rebounds.

Elissa Brett scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds for the Falcons (20-5), and Lexi Fleming added 16 points and five steals.

Bowling Green will face either No. 2 Central Michigan or No. 3 Ohio in the MAC Tournament championship game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.