UB women rally to beat James Madison

Down by seven at halftime, the University at Buffalo women rallied, holding visiting James Madison to nine points in the fourth quarter, in a 62-45 win before 1,164 at Alumni Arena Saturday afternoon.

The Bulls, now 3-2, have never lost in the last five-plus seasons when holding an opponent to 59 points or less. It was their 53rd straight win in that regard.

Junior Dyaisha Fair led the Bulls in scoring with 26 points on 9 of 20 shooting from the field. Sophomore Cheyenne McEvans had 14 points and nine rebounds while redshirt senior Summer Hemphill (Cardinal O’Hara) had seven points, six assists and 13 rebounds. All three saw significant minutes in the game as Fair played 39 minutes, Hemphill 38 and McEvans 36.

Senior Jazmine Young added 11 points.

Fair scored 10 straight points in the third quarter to give UB a 29-28 lead after the Dukes were up, 26-19, at intermission. UB led 40-36 after three quarters and increased that to 51-39 with 4:07 left, then cruised to the victory.

“What a great team effort,” said head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. “It was a battle of the defenses in the first half and whoever was going to get more opportunities to score was going to be the team that wins.”