UB rallies for first win at North Texas, home opener Saturday
UB rallies for first win at North Texas, home opener Saturday

UB Bulls logo horizontal

Bring on Rider.

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team closed its two-game road trip to open the season by rallying for a 69-66 victory over reigning Conference USA champion North Texas at the Super Pit in Denton.

Four Bulls scored in double figures led by former Williamsville North standout Maceo Jack, who finished with 18 points. Josh Mballa notched a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds). He and Jeenathan Williams fueled UB’s comeback from a 56-45 deficit with 8 minutes, 51 seconds left.

The Bulls, who opened with a loss at No. 6 Michigan last week, sank their final nine shots. Back-to-back threes by Williams and Mballa cut the deficit to five. Ronaldo Segu’s trey and a long 2-pointer from Jack pulled UB within one. Williams drained a three with 3:12 left to give the Bulls the lead for good.

The Mean Green missed two 3-pointers before time expired.

Williams finished with 14 points, six rebounds, and a career high six assists for UB, which shot 53.8 percent from the floor during the second half – including 63.6 percent from 3-point range.

UB returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday in its home opener at Alumni Arena against Rider.

