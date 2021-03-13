UB men's basketball loses to Ohio in MAC championship game, 84-69

The shock and anger was visible for the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team, as they walked off the floor Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Bulls hadn’t been manhandled this much all season, or this much likely since a double-digit loss to Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament two years ago.
As a result, the Bulls won’t be heading back to the NCAA Tournament. Instead of heading to Indiana for another week of basketball, the Bulls head home after an 84-69 loss to Ohio in the Mid-American Conference tournament championship game.
The fifth-seeded Bobcats stunned the second-seeded Bulls by continuing an improbable run through the MAC Tournament.
Ohio missed more than three weeks of the regular season, including its last two regular-season games, due to Covid-19 issues, but upset top-seeded Toledo 87-80 Friday in a semifinal. Now, Ohio returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012, when it reached the Sweet Sixteen.
The 68-team NCAA Tournament field will be announced in the annual selection show at 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS. The tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday in Indiana with the First Four games, and will continue with first-round games on Friday.
Ronaldo Segu led second-seeded UB (16-8) with 24 points, and Josh Mballa had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Mballa and Jeenathan Williams were all-MAC Tournament selections.
Jason Preston led Ohio (16-7) with 22 points, and Ben Roderick added 20 points for the Bobcats.
UB’s path to the MAC tournament championship appeared to get easier when Ohio defeated Toledo. But the Bobcats continued their momentum, and ultimately denied the Bulls their fifth NCAA Tournament berth and fifth MAC tournament championship since 2015. The Bulls qualified for the NCAA Tournament as the MAC’s champion in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.
The Bobcats also ended UB’s seven-game winning streak, but needed a 41-21 halftime cushion cushion to help them in the second half. The Bobcats made only four shots in the first 10 minutes of the second half, after forcing the Bulls into nine first-half turnovers and neutralizing the Bulls’ inside game.
After an 81-74 overtime win Friday against Akron in a MAC semifinal, the Bulls were favored Saturday morning to win the conference title, particularly among those who project the NCAA Tournament field. ESPN’s Bracketology and CBS Sports projected the Bulls as a 13 seed in the tournament, as the MAC’s automatic qualifier.
The Bobcats took an 8-5 lead about five minutes in, as the Bulls committed six turnovers in that span, which resulted in all of Ohio’s first eight points. But the Bobcats stormed out early and mounted an 18-2 run, while limiting UB to seven shots in a span of more than seven minutes – none of which fell for the Bulls. By the time UB called a timeout at 11:30, Ohio led 20-7, and UB’s only points came off Mballa's free throws eight minutes into the game.
Mballa broke a seven-minute stretch without a field goal when he made a layup right before the midway point of the first half to cut Ohio’s lead to 20-10, but Preston answered right back with a jumper 19 seconds later. In those nearly seven minutes without a successful shot, UB went 0 for 7 from the floor, including two 3-point attempts.
Brad Sears' shot just ended a scoring drought of nearly four minutes for the Bobcats -- UB's defense tightened up, but they couldn't get many second chances on their own boards, and by the time the Bulls called their second timeout of the half with 4:43 left, the Bobcats led 30-13.
Even after the timeout, the Bulls mustered little in the way of offense, finishing 6 for 26 from the floor in the first half, and Jason Preston's 3-pointer just before the buzzer gave the Bobcats a 41-21 lead at halftime.
The Bobcats maintained at least a 15-point lead in the first four minutes of the second half, despite opening 1 for 7 from the floor, but a 7-0 run by the Bulls cut the lead to 13, after Mballa’s layup 4 1/2 minutes in.
A steal and an uncontested dunk by Williams two minutes later again cut Ohio's lead to 13, at 45-32, which forced Ohio to call a timeout.
Then, just before the midway point of the second half, Ronaldo Segu hit a 3-pointer that brought the Bulls with 10, at 52-42, but Ben Vander Plas answered with a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, which sparked a 9-0 run by the Bobcats.