UB men's basketball loses to Ohio in MAC championship game, 84-69

Mballa broke a seven-minute stretch without a field goal when he made a layup right before the midway point of the first half to cut Ohio’s lead to 20-10, but Preston answered right back with a jumper 19 seconds later. In those nearly seven minutes without a successful shot, UB went 0 for 7 from the floor, including two 3-point attempts.

Brad Sears' shot just ended a scoring drought of nearly four minutes for the Bobcats -- UB's defense tightened up, but they couldn't get many second chances on their own boards, and by the time the Bulls called their second timeout of the half with 4:43 left, the Bobcats led 30-13.

Even after the timeout, the Bulls mustered little in the way of offense, finishing 6 for 26 from the floor in the first half, and Jason Preston's 3-pointer just before the buzzer gave the Bobcats a 41-21 lead at halftime.

The Bobcats maintained at least a 15-point lead in the first four minutes of the second half, despite opening 1 for 7 from the floor, but a 7-0 run by the Bulls cut the lead to 13, after Mballa’s layup 4 1/2 minutes in.

A steal and an uncontested dunk by Williams two minutes later again cut Ohio's lead to 13, at 45-32, which forced Ohio to call a timeout.

Then, just before the midway point of the second half, Ronaldo Segu hit a 3-pointer that brought the Bulls with 10, at 52-42, but Ben Vander Plas answered with a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, which sparked a 9-0 run by the Bobcats.

