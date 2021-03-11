UB men's basketball keeps Miami at bay in MAC Tournament quarterfinal

CLEVELAND – Earlier in the day, Josh Mballa was named a finalist for the Lefty Driesell Award, which is given to the top defensive player in college basketball.
Mballa, however, put on an offensive show in the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team’s opening game of the Mid-American Conference tournament.
The forward from France scored 23 points and had 19 rebounds for the second-seeded Bulls in a 74-63 win against No. 7 Miami in a MAC quarterfinal Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Then, Mballa helped the Bulls avoid a collapse, after the RedHawks whittled UB’s lead to one point in the second half.
No. 2 UB (15-7) has won six straight games, including wins against four teams who qualified for the eight-team tournament: Ohio, Kent State and Akron and Miami.
Dalonte Brown led No. 7 Miami (Ohio) (12-11) with 17 points.
Jeenathan Williams added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls, and Ronaldo Segu added 16 points.
The Bulls will face either No. 3 Akron or No. 6 Bowling Green in a MAC semifinal scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, and the winner advances to the conference championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The MAC Tournament champion earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 18 in Indiana.
Miami defeated UB 85-79 in a first-round game last year at Alumni Arena, three days before the MAC tournament was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Bulls took a 13-9 lead less than five minutes into the first half, as Mballa scored three of his first five points on free throws.
About eight minutes in, Mballa provided some early separation for the Bulls. Mballa scored all nine of the Bulls’ points in a 9-2 run that gave the Bulls a 20-11 lead, about eight minutes in. With Mballa dominating inside, the Bulls maintained at least a six-point lead.
But with 4:01 left, Milos Jovic’s free throws cut UB’s lead to 31-27, and Segu responded 20 seconds later with a 3-pointer that re-opened UB’s lead to seven, part of a 9-2 run by the Bulls, who held a 40-32 lead at halftime.
The Bulls struggled to hit shots at the start of the second half, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Williams and Jayvon Graves about four minutes in opened UB’s lead to 46-36.
Four minutes later, Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open UB's lead from 47-40 to 53-40, which forced the RedHawks to call a timeout nine minutes in.
With James Beck on the bench in foul trouble inside the 11-minute mark, the RedHawks cut UB’s 13-point lead to four, at 55-51, with a 9-0 run punctuated by Precious Ayah’s layup off a turnover by Segu with 7:54 left, which forced UB to call a timeout.
UB worked through a stretch of more than four minutes in which it hit only one shot and saw Miami whittle its 13-point lead to 2 on a jumper by Brown, which made it 55-53 UB. Williams broke the scoring drought to give UB a four-point lead, but Ayah’s three-point play with 4:46 left, after he was fouled by LaQuill Hardnett, cut the lead back to one point.
Segu’s 3-pointer 22 seconds later gave UB a 62-58 lead, part of a 7-0 run by the Bulls.