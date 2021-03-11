UB men's basketball keeps Miami at bay in MAC Tournament quarterfinal

Miami defeated UB 85-79 in a first-round game last year at Alumni Arena, three days before the MAC tournament was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bulls took a 13-9 lead less than five minutes into the first half, as Mballa scored three of his first five points on free throws.

About eight minutes in, Mballa provided some early separation for the Bulls. Mballa scored all nine of the Bulls’ points in a 9-2 run that gave the Bulls a 20-11 lead, about eight minutes in. With Mballa dominating inside, the Bulls maintained at least a six-point lead.

But with 4:01 left, Milos Jovic’s free throws cut UB’s lead to 31-27, and Segu responded 20 seconds later with a 3-pointer that re-opened UB’s lead to seven, part of a 9-2 run by the Bulls, who held a 40-32 lead at halftime.

The Bulls struggled to hit shots at the start of the second half, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Williams and Jayvon Graves about four minutes in opened UB’s lead to 46-36.

Four minutes later, Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open UB's lead from 47-40 to 53-40, which forced the RedHawks to call a timeout nine minutes in.