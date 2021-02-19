UB men's basketball can't hold second-half lead in loss to Toledo

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team got an early taste of playoff basketball when it faced Toledo on Friday at Alumni Arena.
In a game punctuated by runs and Toledo’s sharp-shooting from behind the perimeter, particularly in the first half, the Bulls were unable to hold onto a six-point second-half lead in an 80-70 loss to the Rockets.
Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls (9-7, 7-5 Mid-American Conference) with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Ronaldo Segu and Jayvon Graves each added 11 points.
Marreon Jackson Jr. led the Rockets (18-6, 13-3) with 20 points, and was one of four Rockets who scored in double figures, along with Setric Millner Jr. (17 points), Ryan Rollins (18) and Spencer Littleson (13).
Toledo entered the game Friday atop the MAC standings, and ended UB's three-game winning streak, as well as its chance to earn some ground as it plays for a higher seed in the MAC Tournament. The Bulls entered Friday's game tied for fourth in the MAC with Ohio.
The MAC will determine its playoff seedings by winning percentage in conference games, and the top eight teams will play in the MAC Tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 11 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
While UB entered the game first in the MAC on 3-point field goal percentege defense (27.2%, 85 for 312) – allowing teams roughly 5.6 3-pointers per game on 20.8 attempts in their first 15 games – Toledo entered as the MAC’s top 3-point shooting team and second in the nation, at 37.9% on 3-pointers (250 for 659).
The Rockets finished 10 for 22 on 3-pointers, including 7 for 13 in the first half.
Support Local Journalism
Toledo and UB traded the lead three times in the first four minutes. Each time Toledo made a thundering dunk, the Bulls answered with a successful shot. By the first media timeout, UB led 9-6, and had six rebounds to Toledo’s two in the first four-plus minutes, and had six points in the paint.
Twice, the Rockets came within at least two points of the Bulls in the next two minutes, on a pair of 3-pointers by Toledo guard Keshaun Saunders, but UB opened its lead to 17-12 on Segu’s layup less than nine minutes in. The Bulls also controlled the boards in the first nine minutes, with 14 rebounds to Toledo’s 4.
UB opened its lead to as many as nine points midway through the first half, as Toledo struggled to find a shooting rhythm. The Rockets went stretches of three to four minutes without baskets, and shot 6 for 19 in the first 11 minutes.
However, Millner’s basket midway through the half sparked a 6-0 run for the Rockets, and Littleson’s jumper cut UB’s lead to 21-19 with 8:06 left in the half, but Segu's layup 21 seconds later opened UB's lead back to 4.
Littleson‘s dunk off a steal with 6:40 left cut the Bulls’ lead to 23-22, but with less than four minutes left, the Rockets tied the game at 30-30 on a pair of 3-pointers in a span of 38 seconds by Rollins. Then, with 2:17 left, Jackson’s 3-pointer – UB’s sixth of the game – gave the Rockets a 33-30 lead, part of a 16-2 run by the Rockets that helped them to a 40-32 lead at the half.
UB cut Toledo’s lead to 43-40 a little more than three minutes into the second half, on back-to-back layups by Williams and LaQuill Hardnett, but Littleson’s 3-pointer opened the lead back to six, at 46-40.
The Bulls had a chance to tie the game at 48-48 after Josh Mballa was fouled, but Mballa couldn’t complete the three-point play. About 40 seconds later, Graves’ free throw tied the game, and David Nickelberry’s free throws 7 1/2 minutes in gave the Bulls a 50-48 lead, part of a 14-0 run by the Bulls.
But with the Bulls ahead 54-48 near the midway point of the second half, the Rockets answered. Hardnett took his fourth foul, with 6:52 left in the game, and Mattia Acunzo's free throws tied the game at 56-56.
Jackson’s 3-pointer from the corner gave Toledo a 62-61 lead with less than five minutes left, and his layup forced the Bulls to call a timeout with 4:15 left. Jackson scored the next four points to help Toledo open its lead back to 10.