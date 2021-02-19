UB men's basketball can't hold second-half lead in loss to Toledo

The Rockets finished 10 for 22 on 3-pointers, including 7 for 13 in the first half.

Toledo and UB traded the lead three times in the first four minutes. Each time Toledo made a thundering dunk, the Bulls answered with a successful shot. By the first media timeout, UB led 9-6, and had six rebounds to Toledo’s two in the first four-plus minutes, and had six points in the paint.

Twice, the Rockets came within at least two points of the Bulls in the next two minutes, on a pair of 3-pointers by Toledo guard Keshaun Saunders, but UB opened its lead to 17-12 on Segu’s layup less than nine minutes in. The Bulls also controlled the boards in the first nine minutes, with 14 rebounds to Toledo’s 4.

UB opened its lead to as many as nine points midway through the first half, as Toledo struggled to find a shooting rhythm. The Rockets went stretches of three to four minutes without baskets, and shot 6 for 19 in the first 11 minutes.

However, Millner’s basket midway through the half sparked a 6-0 run for the Rockets, and Littleson’s jumper cut UB’s lead to 21-19 with 8:06 left in the half, but Segu's layup 21 seconds later opened UB's lead back to 4.