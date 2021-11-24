UB men hit century mark in Cancun win

Two players, Josh Mballa and David Skogman, had career highs in points as the University at Buffalo men's basketball team defeated Southern Illinois, 106-90, at the Cancun Challenge in Cancun, Mexico, Wednesday.

The 106 points were the most by any team in Cancun Challenge history.

After leading by 15 at the half, 49-34, the Bulls (3-2) played a shootout second half with the Salukis (2-4), outscoring them, 57-56. UB shot 62.9% in the second half and made eight of its 10 three-point attempts.

Mballa, a junior forward, had 29 points and a team-high six rebounds. His three-pointer in the second half put the Bulls up by 20, 62-42. Skogman had 15 of his 17 points in the first half. Jeenathan Williams and Ronaldo Segu each had 17 points and Keishawn Brewton had 10 for UB, which was near perfect from the foul line at 14 of 15.

Kendall Lewis had 22 points and Sy Chatman 21 for Southern Illinois, a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.

UB split its games in Cancun, losing 79-78 to Stephen F. Austin Tuesday.

UB will host Point Park, an NAIA school located in Pittsburgh, Monday at 7 p.m.