UB gets commitment from junior-college defensive lineman Daymond Williams

Daymond Williams, a defensive lineman from Cisco College in Texas, will join the University at Buffalo football team.

Williams announced his commitment to the Bulls on Wednesday on his social media accounts.

Williams, who is from Round Rock, Texas, had 36 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss of 36 yards, 8.5 sacks for a loss of 44 yards, one forced fumble and one pass breakup in seven games for Cisco this season. Williams earned National Junior College Athletic Association honorable mention All-American honors.

He is the seventh player to commit to UB's incoming class under first-year coach Maurice Linguist, and he is the fourth junior-college transfer who plans to join the Bulls.

