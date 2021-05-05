UB forward Josh Mballa to enter name in NBA Draft while maintaining eligibility

Josh Mballa will test the NBA Draft waters.

Mballa, a 6-foot-7 forward on the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team, announced Wednesday that he will declare for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

“For years my dream has been to play in the NBA, and it is time for me to turn those dreams into reality,” Mballa wrote in a post on his social media accounts. “With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft, while retaining my collegiate eligibility.

“I want to thank my family, my kameet basketball family and my coaches for guiding me through this process. Coming from France, I had big goals, and I feel that I am now closer than I’ve ever been to achieving those goals.”

Mballa, a junior from Bordeaux, France, averaged 15.3 points and 10.8 rebounds, including 6.5 defensive rebounds, in 34 games for the Bulls in 2020-21. He was 10th in the nation in rebounds per game, and helped the Bulls finish second in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (14.8) and ninth in the nation in defensive rebounds per game (28.96). UB led the nation in rebounds per game (43.76).

