UB football sets a goal for a bowl as second half of season begins

UB football targets offensive consistency as it prepares for Kent State The key for the Bulls, particularly as they move closer to the MACtion part of their schedule – mid-week, high-scoring games that are highlighted by wacky plays – is to continue first-half consistency into the second half.

The more wins, the better, too. UB did not earn a bowl bid after it won six games in 2017, but seven wins would make the Bulls a lock for a bowl bid, as it did in 2019 when UB earned a berth in the Bahamas Bowl.

UB coach Maurice Linguist said Tuesday during his weekly news conference at Murchie Family Fieldhouse that he’d had a conversation with Vantrease earlier in the day about the 2019 season. That perspective from 2019 could lend itself to the second half of UB's 2021 season.

“It’s the way you see things, based on your past experiences,” Linguist said. “When you go through certain experiences, you can grow through them, you can gain confidence for things in the future because of what you’ve been through. I think the connection and the experiences our players have had in the locker room and the success they’ve individually had and the feeling we know we have something special here together, it creates something really good.”

But, it’s halfway through the season and the Bulls are still trying to negotiate their identity. Linguist describes it as individual players who can make plays, but who need to be knotted together to create a cohesive unit.

Consistency, intensity and resiliency, Vantrease said, will be key for the Bulls as they pursue bowl eligibility in the second half of the season.

UB football drops Mid-American Conference opener to Western Michigan Saturday at UB Stadium, the Bulls and Broncos were long on plays – a combined 133 between the two teams – but combined for only seven scores in Western Michigan’s 24-17 win.