UB football gameday: Camellia Bowl vs. Marshall

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.
TV: ESPN.
Radio: ESPN 1520.
Records: Marshall 7-2, UB 5-1.
Bowl history: UB is playing in a bowl game for the third consecutive season, the first such stretch in team history. The Bulls are 1-4 in bowl games, with the victory coming in last year's Bahamas Bowl, 31-9, against Charlotte. Marshall is playing in its 17th bowl game and its fourth consecutive bowl, and is 14-2 in its history. The Herd lost to Central Florida, 48-25, in last year's Gasparilla Bowl.
Last time out: Ball State defeated UB, 38-28, in the Mid-American Conference Championship Game last Friday in Detroit. UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease threw for a career-best 365 yards and a touchdown on 29-for-42 passing, and was intercepted once. Wide receiver Antonio Nunn had a career-best 13 catches for 182 yards.
UAB defeated Marshall, 22-13, in the Conference USA championship game last Friday in Huntington, W.Va. Marshall safety Nazeeh Jackson had 13 tackles, and quarterback Grant Wells threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 8-for-23 passing.
Keep on running: UB enters the Camellia Bowl with one of the nation’s top rushers in Jaret Patterson, who leads the nation’s top rushing offense (309.5 yards per game). Marshall’s defense, however, will provide a test for the Bulls' potent ground game. The Herd is second in the nation in rush defense (88.89 yards per game).
Patterson, a junior who was named USA Today Sports first-team All-American this week, leads the nation in rushing yards per game (178.67) and is 11th in total rushing yards (1,072). He is one of three players tied for second in the nation with 19 rushing touchdowns. Patterson needs 166 yards to become UB’s career leading rusher; Branden Oliver holds the UB record of 4,049 rushing yards.
Patterson, however, sustained an injury to his right knee midway through the third quarter of the MAC title game. He returned wearing a brace, but only had one carry in the fourth quarter, and finished with 47 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. UB coach Lance Leipold on Tuesday said Patterson is expected to play, but would not estimate how much, or if he would wear a knee brace.
If Patterson is not available, UB will turn to running back Kevin Marks, a redshirt junior who has run for 603 yards and six touchdowns on 77 carries this season.
The defense doesn’t rest: UB linebacker Kadofi Wright is one of three players who lead the MAC in passes defended (eight); Wright has seven pass breakups and one interception, and UB safety Tyrone Hill is one of five players in the MAC with six pass breakups.
UB’s defense was hit by injuries, but continued to play efficiently, particularly on the defensive line. Freshman defensive tackle George Wolo has 25 tackles and three sacks, and senior defensive end Malcolm Koonce has 30 tackles, five sacks, two pass breakups and four quarterback hurries.
Linebacker James Patterson leads the Bulls with 54 tackles.
Hello, again: Marshall and UB meet for the first time since 2004, when the Thundering Herd defeated the visiting Bulls, 48-14. The Herd was a member of the MAC from 1997 to 2005, and became one of the MAC’s dominant football teams in that span. UB is 1-8 all-time against Marshall.
For the foes: Wells, Marshall’s quarterback and a redshirt freshman, led Conference USA in passing yards per game (219.7) and touchdown passes (18), and he is second in C-USA in total offense (239.1 yards per game).
The Herd will be without at least three players who announced they will forgo the bowl game and prepare for the NFL draft, including running back Brenden Knox. He ran for 887 yards and nine touchdowns on 185 carries this season, which was more than half of Marshall's rushing touchdowns.
Marshall has used 16 wide receivers. Xavier Gaines, Marshall’s leading receiver, had 26 catches for 398 yards and four touchdowns, but he is one of five players who had at least 228 receiving yards.
The Herd leads the nation in scoring defense (12.6 points per game), with four opponents having scored 10 points or less and no opponent having scored more than 17 points. Marshall is third in the nation and leads C-USA in total defense (277.7 yards per game).