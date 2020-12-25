UB football gameday: Camellia Bowl vs. Marshall

Patterson, a junior who was named USA Today Sports first-team All-American this week, leads the nation in rushing yards per game (178.67) and is 11th in total rushing yards (1,072). He is one of three players tied for second in the nation with 19 rushing touchdowns. Patterson needs 166 yards to become UB’s career leading rusher; Branden Oliver holds the UB record of 4,049 rushing yards.

Patterson, however, sustained an injury to his right knee midway through the third quarter of the MAC title game. He returned wearing a brace, but only had one carry in the fourth quarter, and finished with 47 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. UB coach Lance Leipold on Tuesday said Patterson is expected to play, but would not estimate how much, or if he would wear a knee brace.

If Patterson is not available, UB will turn to running back Kevin Marks, a redshirt junior who has run for 603 yards and six touchdowns on 77 carries this season.

The defense doesn’t rest: UB linebacker Kadofi Wright is one of three players who lead the MAC in passes defended (eight); Wright has seven pass breakups and one interception, and UB safety Tyrone Hill is one of five players in the MAC with six pass breakups.