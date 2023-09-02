UB at No. 19 Wisconsin

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.

TV: FS1.

Radio: ESPN 1520-AM.

Records: Season opener for both teams.

Odds: Wisconsin by 27.5.

History: Second meeting. The Badgers defeated UB, 35-3, on Nov. 18, 2006, in Madison.

UB on offense: Quarterback Cole Snyder threw for 3,030 yards last season but will have a new set of receivers, including Marlyn Johnson, Boobie Curry and Cole Harrity.

The Bulls list Ron Cook Jr. and Mike Washington Jr. as their 1-2 running backs on the first depth chart, but they could rotate among a number of options.

UB’s offensive line returns starters Tyler Doty (right guard), Isaiah Wright (left tackle) and left guard Gabe Wallace (left guard) but will plug in two new starters. Their goal: protect Snyder. UB quarterbacks were sacked 32 times last season.

Wisconsin on offense: The Badgers have a new offensive coordinator in Phil Longo, who is implementing the Air Raid offense, and a new quarterback in Tanner Mordecai, a transfer from SMU who threw for 3,524 yards and 33 touchdowns in 12 games last season.

The Badgers could also pivot to a run-heavy offense, which is traditional of the program – think along the lines of Ron Dayne and Jonathan Taylor. Badgers back Braelon Adams ran for 1,242 yards and 11 touchdowns on 230 carries in 2022.

UB on defense: Shaun Dolac (linebacker), Marcus Fuqua (safety) and Daymond Williams (defensive tackle) are the three notable names who return on defense. The Bulls immediately will be tested by an offense that’s heavy on pass plays and focuses on execution rather than matchups, but could still be a work in progress.

Dolac will tandem with either Joe Andreessen or Khalil Murdock at linebacker, while Fuqua leads a secondary that has three new starters.

Wisconsin on defense: The Badgers reassemble a secondary that lost safety John Torchio and allowed 204.3 passing yards per game in 2022, but returns cornerback Alexander Smith and senior safety Kamo’i Latu.

The defensive line, particularly its pass rush, has holes to fill. Edge rusher Nick Herbig led the Big Ten with 11 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in 2022 but is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensive end Isaiah Mullens (right leg injury) also won’t be available, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

UB on special teams: Alex McNulty continues to get his kicks. He’s UB’s all-time leader in field goals (49), extra points (163) and points scored (310). Of his 24 field goals in 2022, 11 went for at least 40 yards.

Cook will handle punt returns and kickoff returns, and Anthony Venneri will punt.

Wisconsin on special teams: The Bulls could face a familiar kicker. Nathanial Vakos joined the Badgers as a transfer after a season at Ohio, and has competed with Nate Van Zelst during preseason practices. Vakos made 19 of 23 field goals and 48 of 49 extra points in 2022.

Worth noting: Luke Fickell will debut as coach of the Badgers, who aim for their 22nd straight season above .500 – the Badgers were 7-6 in 2022 and won their eighth bowl game in nine seasons. They did it after a 2-3 start in 2022, and a coaching change in October 2022. ... The Bulls face their third ranked opponent in five seasons – No. 15 Penn State in 2019, No. 16 Coastal Carolina in 2021 – and their fourth Big Ten opponent in five seasons. ... UB will get a $1.3 million payout for this game.

Prediction: Wisconsin 37, UB 14.