UB football gains a sense of normalcy at start of new season, with a new coach

Vantrease noticed a difference in the first practice with a new coach leading the program.

“Everything is being watched, from your last step off the field to your first step on the field, to how you pick up a ball, to how you hold up a ball, to how you communicate,” Vantrease said. “It’s all in the little details and that is such a point of emphasis for us this year. That’s part of the culture that Coach Mo and his staff has instilled in us, and that’s going to take us to that next level.”

Now, the heavy lifting begins for Linguist and his staff, after a summer of team outings, conditioning, recruiting and informal workouts among players.

UB has 29 days, as of Wednesday, to prepare for and determine their lineup for the Bulls’ season opener.

Linguist has a timeline of how he wants the next four weeks to progress.

The first week will involve player and positional evaluation, and the second week will involve introduction of schemes and situations. Preparation for opponents will be emphasized later in the month, and competition at specific positions will peak towards the middle of August.

“We’re going to put the ball down and let guys play,” Linguist said. “The film is going to tell the story. The film doesn’t lie. We’re going to gather a ton of information off this first practice, coach, teach, learn, change our best to the next day and then as practices move forwards and we get into mid-weeks of August fall camp, we’re going to start making some decisions on what we, ultimately, need to do and make sure we’re getting the right guys in the right positions.”

