UB football gains a sense of normalcy at start of new season, with a new coach

Nobody wore masks, other than the cages on their blue-and-white helmets. Other than position drills, there were no small-group sessions or players separated for health and safety measures.
Football practices, as the University at Buffalo football team know them, are back in full swing.
The first day of preseason practices Wednesday at UB Stadium brought flag-flying, long throws by the quarterbacks aimed into a trash can camped at the corner of one of the end zones and plenty of good vibes. Even as much of the country, including Western New York, continues to work through abnormal times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bulls returned to a routine and often spirited practice setting, much like the settings from 2019.
“It’s unbelievable,” UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease said Wednesday. “I’d say the hardest part is how hot it is, the heat, because we didn’t get that last year. But being out here with the guys, all 100 or how many of us there are, is an unreal feeling. Going 11 on 11 for the first time in a while, with the new staff and a new system, and a new culture, it’s truly a blessing.”
A year ago, UB faced the prospect of not playing football at all in 2020, as the Mid-American Conference initially postponed its football season to the spring due to Covid-19. The MAC in September of 2020 then granted the reprieve of a shortened, conference-only schedule. Then, an outbreak in which 19 players tested positive for Covid-19 threw a wrench into the start of UB’s practices in October.
UB opens the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 against Wagner, a Football Championship Subdivision program, at UB Stadium.
Even during the season, nobody could watch the Bulls race to a MAC East Division title and the first Associated Press Top 25 ranking in school history in person. The Bulls didn’t have any fans in the stands at UB Stadium, due to the MAC’s pandemic restrictions.
But right now by just being on the field, the optimism and enthusiasm is palpable for the Bulls.
“It’s been such a long time since we’ve had some normalcy, just to be out here,” said defensive end Taylor Riggins, who sat out last season after he sustained a lower-body injury during preseason camp. “Guys are excited, guys are ready to roll.
“Things have been kind of chaotic before, but to be back and have this sense of normalcy, it gives guys a lot of hope for the season and helps gives us a positive attitude going into it.”
Maurice Linguist oversaw his first practice as the Bulls’ head coach, and he immediately took a proactive approach to his first hours on the field.
“Today was truly the first day we saw a guy handle the football,” said Linguist, who was hired May 7. “Kyle (Vantrease) getting in and out of the huddle, Kevin (Marks) running with the football and all those things, and defensive pursuit. So we’re in a big evaluation mode, right now. There’s going to be a ton of information that we’re going to gather from Day One of practice, and we’re going to identify what we need to do, on a week-by-week mindset, and from a big-picture mindset of what this team needs.”
Vantrease noticed a difference in the first practice with a new coach leading the program.
“Everything is being watched, from your last step off the field to your first step on the field, to how you pick up a ball, to how you hold up a ball, to how you communicate,” Vantrease said. “It’s all in the little details and that is such a point of emphasis for us this year. That’s part of the culture that Coach Mo and his staff has instilled in us, and that’s going to take us to that next level.”
Now, the heavy lifting begins for Linguist and his staff, after a summer of team outings, conditioning, recruiting and informal workouts among players.
UB has 29 days, as of Wednesday, to prepare for and determine their lineup for the Bulls’ season opener.
The Bulls were picked to finish fourth in the MAC East Division.
Linguist has a timeline of how he wants the next four weeks to progress.
The first week will involve player and positional evaluation, and the second week will involve introduction of schemes and situations. Preparation for opponents will be emphasized later in the month, and competition at specific positions will peak towards the middle of August.
“We’re going to put the ball down and let guys play,” Linguist said. “The film is going to tell the story. The film doesn’t lie. We’re going to gather a ton of information off this first practice, coach, teach, learn, change our best to the next day and then as practices move forwards and we get into mid-weeks of August fall camp, we’re going to start making some decisions on what we, ultimately, need to do and make sure we’re getting the right guys in the right positions.”