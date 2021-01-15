UB fails to overcome slow start in loss to Bowling Green

The silver lining for the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team is that it didn’t go down without a fight.
The Bulls could’ve easily just absorbed a savage beatdown that seemed to be in the cards following a tough first half in which they struggled to score, struggled to defend, struggled to rebound and trailed by 16 points against Bowling Green.
That’s not in their DNA. UB rallied and made things interesting before that slow start came back to haunt them during a 76-69 loss to Falcons on Friday night at Alumni Arena.
A nationally televised game between the top two scoring team in the Mid-American Conference didn’t cause the scoreboard to overload as many anticipated since neither team reached their respective season points per game average of more than 82.
The failure to score did lead to an early implosion by the Bulls, who only led once (6-5) in this clash. They made just seven field goals in the first half. They turned the ball over eight times in the opening 20 minutes. They lost the battle in the paint in terms of rebounding (56-45), offensive boards (26-17) and second-chance points (24-13).
They had no answer for Justin Turner, as the fifth-year senior guard hit the shots late that foiled UB’s bid of rallying for an unlikely win.
Turner scored 15 of his game-high 25 points during the final 20 minutes. He hit the momentum-turning three-pointer from deep beyond the arc with 5 minutes, 35 seconds left that increased the Falcons’ lead to 62-58. That came a minute after Javon Graves (17 points) drained a three to pull UB within a point.
“Turner came and made some big plays,” Bulls coach Jim Whitesell said. “The offensive boards were the biggest story. They beat us at our own game where we’ve been pretty good. It’s a multiple effort thing. Sometimes we’d box out and watch the ball. You have to give them credit. That’s why they’ve been picked to finish first in our league.”
Eight different Falcons had at least four rebounds with Jacob Washington leading them with 11 with seven on the offensive glass. Daeqwon Plowden (13 points) added six offensive rebounds.
This was the second meeting between the teams. UB missed Josh Mballa and Keishawn Brewton when the teams met last month in Ohio. The Falcons (10-3, 6-1) won that one 86-78 as Turner led the way with 33 points.
UB (5-4, 3-2) was at full strength Friday, but missed several close shots in the paint and made mistakes one can’t afford to make against quality teams in seeing its four-game winning streak come to an end.
“We needed to quit playing frustrating and play harder,” Whitesell said. “They were taking it to us on the defensive end and we were not doing the complete things. Hey look we go back and play defense you’re going to have opportunities to get your offensive game going.”
That started happening during the final 20 minutes as UB made 16 of 35 shots from the floor after going 7 for 31 in the opening half. Graves led the way. After being held to two points in the first half, he was a bundle of energy in the second. He made two deep threes during a 13-2 run that enabled UB to trim a 57-45 deficit to 59-58 with 6:48 left.
Plenty of time for the Bulls to complete the comeback, except they misfired on their next three attempts before Turner said enough. He scored 10 of the Falcons’ final 17 points. That three ended a nearly 5-minute drought without a field goal by Bowling Green.
The Bulls' window for a comeback victory closed.
“It was really just we needed a sense of urgency,” Graves said. “We can’t have those slow starts. … We need to get those 50-50 balls and we didn’t get them.”
Jeenathan Williams added 17 points for UB, while Josh Mballa battled through foul trouble and a tough shooting day to finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds.
UB returns to action Tuesday at Kent State.