UB fails to overcome slow start in loss to Bowling Green

“Turner came and made some big plays,” Bulls coach Jim Whitesell said. “The offensive boards were the biggest story. They beat us at our own game where we’ve been pretty good. It’s a multiple effort thing. Sometimes we’d box out and watch the ball. You have to give them credit. That’s why they’ve been picked to finish first in our league.”

Eight different Falcons had at least four rebounds with Jacob Washington leading them with 11 with seven on the offensive glass. Daeqwon Plowden (13 points) added six offensive rebounds.

This was the second meeting between the teams. UB missed Josh Mballa and Keishawn Brewton when the teams met last month in Ohio. The Falcons (10-3, 6-1) won that one 86-78 as Turner led the way with 33 points.

UB (5-4, 3-2) was at full strength Friday, but missed several close shots in the paint and made mistakes one can’t afford to make against quality teams in seeing its four-game winning streak come to an end.

“We needed to quit playing frustrating and play harder,” Whitesell said. “They were taking it to us on the defensive end and we were not doing the complete things. Hey look we go back and play defense you’re going to have opportunities to get your offensive game going.”